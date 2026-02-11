DOJ Unredacts Alleged Epstein Co-Conspirators After Pressure from Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna

In today’s polarized and divisive political climate, it’s not too often you see a Republican and Democrat fiercely aligning on any issue.

Outside of the rare issue or two, the opposing sides of the American political duopoly seldom find common ground.

However, when it comes to the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, it appears they have little issue working hand-in-hand.

California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie are two such strange bedfellows — and they’ve got the Epstein files directly in their sights.

One of the top issues the two men have with the slow-roll revelations of those Epstein files is that of potential co-conspirators being “improperly” redacted in the documents.

Reps. Massie and Khanna claim that six men were “likely incriminated” by their inclusion in these files, according to a report in The Hill.

Massie — a staunch fiscal conservative — took to social media platform X to first begin applying pressure to the Department of Justice so that they would unredact key details relating to potential co-conspirators of Epstein, the convicted sex offender who allegedly ran an underage sex trafficking ring.

This is well known retired CEO.

DOJ should unredact this.

Why did they redact it?https://t.co/F6hhKELDm0 pic.twitter.com/Dh2v88961p — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 9, 2026

Massie also posted to X that he and Khanna had “pressured” the DOJ to release more relevant information.

Those screeching “name names on the floor of the House now” have lost the plot. We passed a bill and it’s the DOJ’s job to show the files. Yesterday, Ro & I pressured DOJ to unredact several people who the FBI labeled as coconspirators in 2019. Here’s before-and-after yesterday. pic.twitter.com/b1EIo63zES — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 10, 2026

Furthermore, Massie described the DOJ’s redaction as having been done “improperly:”

Yesterday @RepRoKhanna and I found a list of names and photos in the Epstein files that DOJ had improperly redacted. DOJ promptly unredacted the men’s names as well as several women in the list that we didn’t flag. The two redacted names are victims. https://t.co/fLLzGW9rR7 pic.twitter.com/DTfK30Kppk — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 10, 2026

Khanna also took to social media to tout the bipartisan pressure campaign, while also sharing the names of six individuals implicated in the files:

.@RepThomasMassie and I forced last night the DOJ to disclose the identities of 6 men: Salvatore Nuara, Zurab Mikeladze, Leonic Leonov, Nicola Caputo, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, and billionaire businessman Leslie Wexner. I share details of what more we learned to hold the… pic.twitter.com/5JwKwRUNIF — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) February 10, 2026

“Now, my question is, why did it take Thomas Massie and me going to the Justice Department to get these six men’s identities to become public?” Khanna said on the House floor.

According to the U.K’s Guardian, the six names divulged by Khanna were: Leslie Wexner, the Victoria’s Secret founder; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, CEO of DP World and an Emirati billionaire businessman; as well as Nicola Caputo, Salvatore Nuara, Zurab Mikeladze, and Leonic Leonov.

“If we found six men that they were hiding in two hours, imagine how many men they are covering up for in those 3 million files,” Khanna said.

Neither Khanna nor Massie provided any evidence of any wrongdoing from those six men, nor have any of them been charged with a crime.

