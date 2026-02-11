Share
News
Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, left, and Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, arrive at the Department of Justice Monday in Washington, D.C. Khanna and Massie, the co-authors of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, were permitted to review an unredacted version of the Epstein files as part of their ongoing investigation.
Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, left, and Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, arrive at the Department of Justice Monday in Washington, D.C. Khanna and Massie, the co-authors of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, were permitted to review an unredacted version of the Epstein files as part of their ongoing investigation. (Heather Diehl / Getty Images)

DOJ Unredacts Alleged Epstein Co-Conspirators After Pressure from Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna

 By Bryan Chai  February 10, 2026 at 5:59pm
Share

In today’s polarized and divisive political climate, it’s not too often you see a Republican and Democrat fiercely aligning on any issue.

Outside of the rare issue or two, the opposing sides of the American political duopoly seldom find common ground.

However, when it comes to the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, it appears they have little issue working hand-in-hand.

California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie are two such strange bedfellows — and they’ve got the Epstein files directly in their sights.

One of the top issues the two men have with the slow-roll revelations of those Epstein files is that of potential co-conspirators being “improperly” redacted in the documents.

Reps. Massie and Khanna claim that six men were “likely incriminated” by their inclusion in these files, according to a report in The Hill.

Massie — a staunch fiscal conservative — took to social media platform X to first begin applying pressure to the Department of Justice so that they would unredact key details relating to potential co-conspirators of Epstein, the convicted sex offender who allegedly ran an underage sex trafficking ring.

Massie also posted to X that he and Khanna had “pressured” the DOJ to release more relevant information.

Related:
Wild Exchange: Nadler Makes Mistake of Insulting Bondi, Triggering a Scorched Earth Response Where She Brings the Receipts on His Hypocrisy and 'Gutter' Behavior

Furthermore, Massie described the DOJ’s redaction as having been done “improperly:”

Khanna also took to social media to tout the bipartisan pressure campaign, while also sharing the names of six individuals implicated in the files:

“Now, my question is, why did it take Thomas Massie and me going to the Justice Department to get these six men’s identities to become public?” Khanna said on the House floor.

According to the U.K’s Guardian, the six names divulged by Khanna were: Leslie Wexner, the Victoria’s Secret founder; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, CEO of DP World and an Emirati billionaire businessman; as well as Nicola Caputo, Salvatore Nuara, Zurab Mikeladze, and Leonic Leonov.

“If we found six men that they were hiding in two hours, imagine how many men they are covering up for in those 3 million files,” Khanna said.

Neither Khanna nor Massie provided any evidence of any wrongdoing from those six men, nor have any of them been charged with a crime.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Watch: Nadler Appears to Be Dead Asleep at Epstein DOJ Hearing - Same Hearing Where He Accused AG Bondi of Not Caring About Victims
Report: This GOP Advantage Has Some Democrats Panicking About Their Midterm Chances
Democratic Rep. 'Goes Mask Off,' Calls on 'Non-Whites' to 'Take Over This Country'
Indicted Dem Rep. LaMonica McIver Suggests Acting ICE Director Is Doomed to Hell as Hearing Spirals Out of Control
Hypocrisy: Mainstream Media And NBA Stay Silent After Kevin Durant Tells Fan: 'I Know Where You Live, White Boy'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation