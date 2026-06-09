DOJ Vows Action After California Blocks Federal Audit of Voter Rolls: 'What Are They Afraid Of?'

The Department of Justice vowed over the weekend to take action against California after the blue state blocked a federal audit of its voter rolls.

In a Sunday social media post, Bill Essayli, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, detailed how lax the state’s voting verification system is.

“California Is Blocking a Federal Audit of Its Voter Rolls,” he wrote on X. “California allows first-time voters to register using forms of ID that most Americans would find surprising, including: Gym membership card … Employer ID card … Credit or debit card … Prescription drug label … Insurance card (California provides free health coverage to undocumented immigrants).”

Essayli provided a link to the full list of acceptable forms of identification before questioning the integrity of California’s current election framework.

“This is permitted when a voter fails to provide a Social Security number or driver’s license at registration,” he explained. “Our office believes this policy deserves a closer look.

“We also have serious concerns about how California maintains its voter rolls,” Essayli continued.

Do you think Republicans get a fair shake in blue-state elections? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (4 Votes) No: 99% (574 Votes)

“There are open questions about whether the state is promptly removing deceased voters, people who have moved, and individuals convicted of disqualifying felonies.”

“On top of that, California allows third parties to collect and turn in ballots on voters’ behalf (a practice known as ballot harvesting) with few restrictions. This makes it difficult to track who actually received, completed, and submitted each ballot.”

The U.S. attorney then stated that the DOJ has been “trying to audit” state voter rolls for “over a year.”

California Is Blocking a Federal Audit of Its Voter Rolls California allows first-time voters to register using forms of ID that most Americans would find surprising, including: -Gym membership card

-Employer ID card

-Credit or debit card

-Prescription drug label

-Insurance… pic.twitter.com/kOEOzpctmb — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) June 7, 2026

“Federal law gives the Attorney General the authority to review state voter files and confirm that only eligible U.S. citizens are voting in federal elections,” the post read.

“California refused to comply, claiming state privacy laws block the review, an argument that does not hold up because those laws don’t apply to the federal government in this context. We’ve sued California in federal court, and the case is before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.”

“If California genuinely wants voters to trust its elections, it should open its records, not fight to keep them closed. What are they afraid of?” Essayli asked.

This post came two days after Essayli called out California for having “serious structural vulnerabilities,” like universal vote-by-mail with no voter ID requirements, adding that this creates a perfect storm for fraudulent activity to go “undetected and unpunished.”

“My office will not look the other way,” he concluded. “We will investigate and prosecute. Every legal vote deserves to be counted. Every illegal vote cancels one out.”

Protecting the integrity of California’s elections is a top priority for my office. California’s election system has serious structural vulnerabilities. Universal vote-by-mail with no voter ID requirements creates conditions where fraud can go undetected and unpunished, eroding… — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) June 5, 2026

These statements come amid a chaotic vote count in California to determine the top two spots in the gubernatorial race and the Los Angeles mayoral contest.

Both races had Republican candidates surging in the polls, with GOP candidate Steve Hilton gaining an early lead in the governor’s race, while conservative candidate Spencer Pratt appeared to be a lock for second place in the mayoral match-up.

Those GOP candidates have lost ground, however, since the tallying slowed down. President Donald Trump has alleged fraud, while Democrats and media pundits have attributed the issues to late-arriving ballots, some of which are accepted several days after Election Day.

The Republican National Committee is currently petitioning the Supreme Court to strike down a Mississippi law that allows for ballots to be accepted five days after the polls close.

The conservative majority on the high court seems poised to strike down the provision, which would likely invalidate similar state laws across the country, especially in California.

But because the justices have not rendered a decision yet, California ballots continue to pour in, and thus far, they have favored Democratic candidates.

As of Monday evening, The Associated Press reported that Democrat Xavier Becerra had already advanced to the November runoff, with Hilton still in second place. Democrat Tom Steyer was gaining ground on Hilton, however, and was only behind by 3.4 percent with 24 percent of the vote still left to count.

In the mayoral race, Democrat incumbent Karen Bass advanced to November’s runoff, but Pratt, who was holding steady in second place, has now slipped to third.

He and Democrat Nithya Raman are separated by less than .5 percent, yet Pratt is still projected to lose when it’s all said and done.

California has a jungle primary system, meaning that the top two vote-getters will advance to the general election, despite party affiliation.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.