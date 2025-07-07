DOJ's Epstein Bombshell: 'No Credible Evidence'? No 'Client List'? But Won't Release Materials Because They're Illegal?

In a farcical rebuke of logic and damning circumstantial evidence, the Justice Department and the FBI concluded that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein did not have a “client list,” did not blackmail powerful figures, and was not murdered.

According to a two-page memo detailing the joint DOJ/FBI investigation into Epstein‘s 2019 death, the disgraced financier had “no incriminating ‘client list.'”

Investigators also claimed there was “no credible evidence … that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals.”

“After a thorough investigation, FBI investigators concluded that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019,” the memo stated.

The Trump administration plans to release a video showing the convicted sex offender was alone in his cell between 10:40 pm on Aug. 9, 2019 and 6:30 am the next day, when he was found dead.

JUST IN – U.S. DOJ and FBI joint Epstein memo: “There was no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions.” pic.twitter.com/PLtelJsIQz — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 7, 2025

The dubious findings ignited volcanic backlash because they contradict prior claims by FBI Director Kash Patel, Deputy FBI boss Dan Bongino, and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi that Epstein was murdered and had blackmailed powerful individuals who had visited the sex trafficker’s notorious “Pedophile Island.”

“WOW!!!! They think we’re brain-dead cattle,” Dr. Simon Goddek, a prominent social media personality, wrote on X.

🚨BREAKING: According to Axios, the DOJ and FBI have wrapped up their investigation: Epstein died by suicide, and apparently, there was never a client list. WOW!!!! They think we’re brain-dead cattle. pic.twitter.com/3xVOBefAcH — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) July 7, 2025

It’s called a coverup. How can Epstein be guilty of his crimes as a seller and yet there are no buyers charged? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 7, 2025

“Pam Bondi said the Epstein client list was on her desk to review for release to the public just a few months ago. Now the DOJ she leads claims that there’s no Epstein client list,” conservative influencer Robby Starbuck wrote on X.

“Was she lying then or is she lying now? We deserve answers.”

Pam Bondi said the Epstein client list was on her desk to review for release to the public just a few months ago. Now the DOJ she leads claims that there’s no Epstein client list. Sorry but this is unacceptable. Was she lying then or is she lying now? We deserve answers. pic.twitter.com/VcBSLsCLtl — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 7, 2025

As a reminder, Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008, and was arrested again in 2019 on federal sex-trafficking involving minors.

The convicted pedophile allegedly used Little Saint James, his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, as a hub for sex trafficking and abuse of underage girls by powerful business and political figures.

It is widely believed that Epstein blackmailed these individuals with sordid videos or other evidence of their alleged sexual abuse of children.

In concluding their shoddy investigation this week, the DOJ and FBI said “further disclosure” of Epstein-related material would not “be appropriate or warranted” because it details child sexual abuse.

“Through this review, we found no basis to revisit the disclosure of those materials and will not permit the release of child pornography,” the memo said.

The botched Epstein investigation is the latest black eye for the administration of President Donald Trump, whose failure to deliver on several major campaign promises has splintered the MAGA universe.

Trump had vowed to halt U.S. involvement in endless foreign wars, to release Epstein’s client list, and to mass-deport millions of illegal aliens.

Instead, the U.S. bombed Iran, closed the Epstein probe with no real answers, and has deported fewer illegal aliens than Biden did during his first six months in office.

The one bright spot is, we’re only in month seven of Trump‘s second term, so there’s plenty of time to turn the ship around.

But that requires an unwavering will to deliver on the bold promises that got him elected.

