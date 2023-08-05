DOJ's Patently Unjust Treatment of Trump Will Make It Easier for Him to Clean House if Elected

Every now and then it’s helpful to take a step back and look at the big picture of the extraordinary times we are living in.

What will be clear after this brief overview is that the majority of the country will support former President Donald Trump cleaning house at the Department of Justice if he returns to office next year.

It is certainly something that the Democrat-led agency has charged Trump, President Joe Biden’s chief rival in the 2024 race, with crimes during the campaign. That is unprecedented in American history.

And it’s not just that the Biden DOJ is charging Trump with some crimes — by Bloomberg’s count, it’s charged him with 44 so far.

The federal charges have come down in three rounds of indictments in June, July and August.

As many pundits have pointed out, the indictments always seem to coincide within a day or so with news being released that casts Biden and/or his son Hunter in a bad, perhaps criminal light.

The pattern of events surrounding our investigation into the Bidens can’t be a coincidence: 3/17 – Hunter admits laptop is his

3/18 – Notice of 1st Trump indictment 6/8 – FBI doc on $5M Biden bribe drops

6/9 – Mar-A-Lago Indictment 7/31 – Archer testifies

8/1 – 1/6 Indictment pic.twitter.com/KY1wptJZWg — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) August 2, 2023

Which leads to the second noteworthy point: Not only has the DOJ indicted Trump multiple times, but it has simultaneously bent over backward to not enforce the law in relation to the Bidens.

The House Oversight Committee is currently investigating whether Joe and Hunter Biden each took a $5 million bribe in exchange for Joe, who was then vice president, taking government action to benefit the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, where Hunter happened to be earning $1 million per year.

Bribery is specifically listed in the Constitution as an impeachable offense.

So while these potential major crimes are hanging out there that the DOJ has known about for years, the agency is focused on Trump.

In June, special counsel Jack Smith indicted Trump over the alleged mishandling of classified documents. Trump said he declassified them all before leaving office.

However, at the end of last year, we learned Biden had classified documents at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and private office in Washington, D.C., and in his garage dating back to his time as a U.S. senator and vice president.

In order to have them at these locations, Biden would have had to take them from the proper secured locations at government facilities where they belong.

That’s a crime.

But nobody’s heard a peep from the special counsel assigned in January to look into the matter, and there have been no reports of a grand jury being formed.

We probably never will hear from special counsel Robert Hur (I had to look his name up), except perhaps to say that Biden was careless but lacked intent to keep the documents at his home, so no reasonable prosecutor would charge him.

One can almost hear him now: “It was careless, not criminal.”

That’s how the DOJ handled former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified material on her personal, unsecured, unauthorized email server. Is there any doubt Biden will get the same treatment?

Additionally, DOJ prosecutors tried to slip through a sweetheart plea deal for Hunter last month, only calling for probation and some minor fines.

He was to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax evasion crimes and pledge to stay drug-free for two years so he could have a gun possession crime dropped. According to an IRS whistleblower, Hunter skipped paying $1.2 million in taxes in 2017 and 2018.

Oh, and by the way, under the terms of the plea deal, Hunter would have been immune from future prosecution over all his shady overseas business dealings.

It was so patently unjust that the judge in the case would not let it fly.

All this is to say nothing of the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation into the Trump campaign in 2016 or the DOJ appointing special counsel Robert Mueller to further investigate Trump for almost the first two years of his presidency.

It was all shown to be a hoax, fueled by the DOJ’s hatred of Trump. We also learned it was mostly predicated on the infamous Steele dossier, paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Who will be able to legitimately gainsay Trump when he cleans house at the DOJ and FBI should he become president? Many at these agencies have shown themselves to be partisan hacks who deserve to be shown the door.

A Quinnipiac University poll taken in June before this latest round of indictments found that 62 percent of those surveyed believed the classified documents case is mainly motivated by politics. Only 34 percent said it was motivated by the law.

Further, an Issues & Insights and TIPP poll published in June shows that 63 percent support serious congressional reform of the FBI or think the agency should be shut down and rebuilt from the ground up.

Let it be so.

