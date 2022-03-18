Amid soaring gas and food prices, war in Europe and other crises, entertainment legend Dolly Parton inadvertently breathed some much-needed levity into the public consciousness.

The 11-time Grammy Award winner stunned the music world by removing herself from consideration for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel I have earned that right,” Parton tweeted Monday. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

Essentially, the country music legend suggested that she doesn’t deserve to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame because she hasn’t done much rock music.

However, Parton said, she’d be delighted to be considered for the honor in the future — perhaps after she releases a rock album.

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy,” she tweeted.

“This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ’n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one.”

On Thursday, officials at the Cleveland institution responded to Parton’s tweet, saying she will remain on the list of nominees.

Should Dolly Parton be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 40% (390 Votes) No: 60% (574 Votes)

In addition to Parton, the diverse group of 17 nominees includes Pat Benatar, the Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Devo, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Kate Bush, Duran Duran and Eminem.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said it was moved by Parton’s humility and admired “Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit.”

“All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” it tweeted.

“In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world.”

The organization pointed out that you do not have to strictly be a “rock” musician to be considered for induction.

“From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music,” it tweeted. “It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed.”

“Dolly’s nomination, along with the other 16 artists for the class of 2022, was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony. We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit.”

At a time when society is infested with toxic entitlement complexes and victim mentalities, it is mind-bogglingly refreshing when a rich, famous, popular celebrity who deserves all the accolades showered on her humbly insists she doesn’t deserve an award.

Parton is a superstar in every sense of the word — and, more importantly, a genuinely decent person.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.