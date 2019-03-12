SECTIONS
Dolly Parton Goes After Elizabeth Warren for Unauthorized Use of Her Music, Warren Campaign Silent

Dolly PartonDavid M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty ImagesDolly Parton bows at the curtain call during the Gala Night performance of '9 To 5: The Musical' at The Savoy Theatre on February 17, 2019 in London, England. (David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published March 11, 2019 at 11:35pm
Modified March 12, 2019 at 3:27pm
Singer Dolly Parton did not give Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts permission to use her hit “9 to 5” during the launch of the candidate’s presidential bid or subsequent stops on the campaign trail. Parton is now making her displeasure known.

When Warren took to the stage in her hometown of Lawrence last month, she did so to the catchy ditty from the 1980 movie of the same name. The song “9 to 5” reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts almost 40 years ago.

Warren apparently chose the song to burnish her image as a candidate for the working person.

The senator used it again during a campaign event on Friday in New York City, The Associated Press reported.

Parton’s manager Danny Nozell told the AP via email, “We did not approve the request (to use the song), and we do not approve requests like this of (a) political nature.”

See Warren’s entrance to “9 to 5” at 51:13.

According to the AP, Nozell did not respond when asked whether Parton’s team intended to register a formal complaint against Warren.

The candidate’s campaign declined to comment about the controversy.

Do you think Parton is wise to keep her political views to herself?


Fox News reported that Parton is notorious for keeping her political views to herself.

After “9 to 5” co-stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda bashed President Donald Trump on stage during the 2017 Emmys, Parton lightened the mood.

“Well, I know about support,” the country legend said, pointing at her chest.

“I don’t voice my political opinions,” she told Fox News at the time. “I just get out there and entertain. To me, that’s what I do. I don’t condemn them.”

She elaborated in an interview last month with The Guardian saying, “I’ve got as many Republican friends as I’ve got Democrat friends and I just don’t like voicing my opinion on things.

“I’ve seen things before, like the Dixie Chicks. You can ruin a career for speaking out,” Parton said.

“I respect my audience too much for that, I respect myself too much for that. Of course I have my own opinions, but that don’t mean I got to throw them out there because you’re going to piss off half the people.”

There have been many instances over the years of performers objecting to candidates using their songs at campaign events.

One of the more high profile examples was when Bruce Springsteen asked then-President Reagan to stop using the song “Born in the U.S.A.” during his 1984 successful re-election bid.

The Rolling Stones also objected to President Donald Trump playing some of their songs at campaign rallies, according to The Daily Beast.

Lead singer Mick Jagger later said they could not stop him, presumably because the Trump campaign acquired a use license for the Stones’ songs.

CBS News reported Trump said in May 2016, “We have the rights to use them. I always buy the rights.”

The New York Times reported that musicians can and have sued politicians for false advertising, if the use of the song appears to imply the artist has endorsed the candidate.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.


