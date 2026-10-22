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Stella Parton and Dolly Parton attend Stella Parton's Red Tent Women's Conference 2014 at the Doubletree Hotel Downtown on April 18, 2014, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Stella Parton and Dolly Parton attend Stella Parton's Red Tent Women's Conference 2014 at the Doubletree Hotel Downtown on April 18, 2014, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Terry Wyatt / Getty Images)

Dolly Parton's Leftist Sister Wants Elon Musk to 'Die' – Makes Bizarre Rigged Election Claim

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 22, 2026 at 4:46pm
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The sister of Dolly Parton wished for the death of Elon Musk on Tuesday after she purportedly had trouble while voting early in Tennessee.

Stella Parton, the younger sister of the late country music icon, claimed on Facebook that a voting machine at the Hermitage Library in Tennessee repeatedly defaulted to Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn when she cast her ballot last week.


“In Tennessee last week at the Hermitage Library where I voted, I had to go back three times and correct my vote because it kept defaulting to Marsha Blackburn,” Parton wrote.

“I would never vote for her for anything. I’m putting this out here because when we vote, we take it seriously but we try not to hold up the long lines. Do it anyway. Don’t let them rig this election.”

In a subsequent comment on the same post, she wrote, “And we have people asking why we’re so angry. I’m more frightened and frustrated than angry.”

In a final comment, Parton stated, “This is so sad and heartbreaking but to think this is what it’s come to makes me angry for every good and innocent person in this country. To think people like Elon Musk and Russian bots may be upended another election makes my skin crawl. May they all die and worms eat them.”


Stella Parton, who has been open about her Democratic views and has previously criticized Blackburn, later described calling a poll worker for help after the screen continued selecting the wrong candidate on her third attempt.

She told followers to review their choices carefully before printing the ballot and inserting it into the machine, writing that “what good is your vote if the machines are ‘fixed.’”


Marsha Blackburn, a Republican member of the U.S. Senate, is running against Democrat Jerri Green, a Memphis City Council member, in the Tennessee gubernatorial race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

Should election officials take claims of voting machine errors more seriously?
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Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election began Oct. 14.

Stella Parton’s account has drawn thousands of reactions on Facebook, with some commenters reporting similar problems and others questioning the claims.


Dolly Parton, who generally avoided overt political commentary, died on Aug. 25.

Stella Parton, 77, has been more outspoken about her political views, including previous posts criticizing Blackburn and the Trump administration.

Tennessee election administrators maintain that systems allow voters to review and correct selections on-screen and via paper records before casting ballots.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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