The sister of Dolly Parton wished for the death of Elon Musk on Tuesday after she purportedly had trouble while voting early in Tennessee.

Stella Parton, the younger sister of the late country music icon, claimed on Facebook that a voting machine at the Hermitage Library in Tennessee repeatedly defaulted to Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn when she cast her ballot last week.

Dolly Parton’s sister, Dolly Parton, said on Facebook that she had to go back three times to correct her vote from Republican Marsha Blackburn. Stella is a lot more open about her politics than her late sister. “I would never vote for her for anything,” she wrote. She later wrote that she was getting hate mail from Republicans that accused her of being hired by Democrats. She reminded her audience to check their ballot before they print it out and put it through the machine. — Rogue DNC (@theroguednc) October 22, 2026



“In Tennessee last week at the Hermitage Library where I voted, I had to go back three times and correct my vote because it kept defaulting to Marsha Blackburn,” Parton wrote.

“I would never vote for her for anything. I’m putting this out here because when we vote, we take it seriously but we try not to hold up the long lines. Do it anyway. Don’t let them rig this election.”

In a subsequent comment on the same post, she wrote, “And we have people asking why we’re so angry. I’m more frightened and frustrated than angry.”

In a final comment, Parton stated, “This is so sad and heartbreaking but to think this is what it’s come to makes me angry for every good and innocent person in this country. To think people like Elon Musk and Russian bots may be upended another election makes my skin crawl. May they all die and worms eat them.”

Dolly Parton’s Sister Wishes Death on Elon Musk Stella Parton alleged her Tennessee ballot repeatedly defaulted to Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn, but officials reported few similar complaints. Read: https://t.co/2dpxZhNHu4 https://t.co/R0tPWnyp1f — Real Truth Media (@RealTruth) October 22, 2026



Stella Parton, who has been open about her Democratic views and has previously criticized Blackburn, later described calling a poll worker for help after the screen continued selecting the wrong candidate on her third attempt.

She told followers to review their choices carefully before printing the ballot and inserting it into the machine, writing that “what good is your vote if the machines are ‘fixed.’”

LOL… so Stella Parton says a machine at a library outside Nashville flipped her vote three times, and suddenly the same people who spent five years calling us conspiracy nuts want everyone to double check their ballot before it goes through the machine. Welcome to the club. Tina Peters had her life torn apart and her freedom taken for asking questions about what was going on inside these machines, and the same crowd passing this around today called her a liar and cheered when the judge threw the book at her. Now keep in mind officials are already blaming stray touches and calibration, which is exactly what they told every one of us… I have to laugh at how fast “safe and secure” gets a footnote when the flip goes the other way. So which is it? Either these machines can be trusted or they cannot, and you do not get to pick based on who it hurts this week. Hand-marked paper ballots, one day voting, hand counts. Every state. Change my mind. — Joe Oltmann (@Joeoltmann) October 22, 2026



Marsha Blackburn, a Republican member of the U.S. Senate, is running against Democrat Jerri Green, a Memphis City Council member, in the Tennessee gubernatorial race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

Should election officials take claims of voting machine errors more seriously? Yes, every claim should be investigated No, most are likely exaggerated Only if reasonable claims are made Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, every claim should be investigated 72% (39 votes) No, most are likely exaggerated 2% (1 vote) Only if reasonable claims are made 26% (14 votes)

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election began Oct. 14.

Stella Parton’s account has drawn thousands of reactions on Facebook, with some commenters reporting similar problems and others questioning the claims.

🚨BREAKING: Marsha Blackburn holds a MASSIVE gap in terms of her chances to win the Tennessee’s governor election against Jerri Green. Tennessee – 2026 Governor (odds)

🟥Marsha Blackburn 93%

🟦Jerri Green 6% Democrats have not won a statewide election in Tennessee since Phil Bredesen was re-elected governor in 2006. Blackburn is currently serving as U.S. Senator representing this state since 2019. Having a reputation as being one of the most conservative members of the Senate, she is guaranteed to win the state that had re-elected her by almost 30 points. Odds via @Kalshi. — Election Time (@ElectionTime_) October 22, 2026



Dolly Parton, who generally avoided overt political commentary, died on Aug. 25.

Stella Parton, 77, has been more outspoken about her political views, including previous posts criticizing Blackburn and the Trump administration.

Tennessee election administrators maintain that systems allow voters to review and correct selections on-screen and via paper records before casting ballots.

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