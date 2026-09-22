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Dolly Parton attends "Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony" World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Dolly Parton attends "Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony" World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

Dolly Parton's Nephew Who Announced Her Death Fired from Longtime Role at Her Properties

 By Jack Davis  September 22, 2026 at 9:03am
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The family member Dolly Parton selected to announce her death has been pushed out of his role in overseeing security for the properties that are part of her estate.

The website TMZ said that “the abrupt security shake-up is fueling an escalating war over her estate.”

Parton died in August at the age of 80.

People noted that after the legendary singer’s death, her estate was valued at $450 million.

TMZ said Bryan Seaver, Parton’s nephew and her former head of security, was sent a termination letter ending any connection between the estate and the security companies he operates.

The Wednesday letter came as new teams of security personnel took over at all of the properties that are part of the estate.

Seaver said he was “dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions” from Parton’s manager, Danny Nozell, as well as Pinnacle Bank.

Do you like Dolly Parton’s music?

USA Today reported that Nozell and the bank oversee the DP Dean Trust, which operates the singer’s properties.

The report said Seaver, who has an interest in the trust, remains part of it even if his company has been fired.

TMZ said a statement from Seaver indicated a battle was brewing.

“We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much,” the statement said.

Seaver, the son of Parton’s sister, Cassie, announced her passing to the world, according to USA Today.

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“Dolly has lived in the light, and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by [her husband] Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens,” Seaver said at the time.

A report from the Mirror said that Parton had hoped she could avoid a family fight after her death.

“She’s a very pragmatic person and the last thing she wants is to leave any sort of mess for her family to deal with,” a source said in August after Parton died.

“Her worst nightmare is that the people she loves could end up fighting over her estate, so it’s crucial to her that she gets every little thing decided in advance and leaves no room for questions or lawsuits,” the source said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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