Dolly Parton's Team Confirms Her Cause of Death

Country music icon Dolly Parton died after a “brief battle with cancer,” her publicity team confirmed Tuesday evening.

Parton died Tuesday at the age of 80 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TMZ reported.

She had been admitted to the hospital on Friday with what were described by the celebrity publication as “kidney and autoimmune issues.”

The type of cancer was not disclosed in the statement, People magazine noted. It was also unclear when the diagnosis was made.

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand,” the statement from her representatives read.

“Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact. After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.”

The death was initially announced on Instagram by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, in a video.

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“This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality,” he said. “As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.

“It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

Though Parton’s health was known to be questionable in recent months, her death was met with shock and grief from the entertainment community and ordinary Americans.

“I swear I believed Mrs Dolly was immortal. Some people are so extraordinary, their existence feels almost impossible. Dolly was one of those people,” Khloe Kardashian wrote in response to the video. “A once-in-a-lifetime soul. A woman whose light, heart, talent and humanity changed this world forever.”

According to The New York Times, she had postponed a Las Vegas residency last year amid health concerns, but she posted a message to social media in October in which she bluntly stated, “I ain’t dead yet.”

Born into dire circumstances in Appalachia — her home had “running water, if you were willing to run and get it,” she once quipped — Parton not only transcended her circumstances but also country music, and even the music industry entirely.

Beginning her performing career before she even reached her teens, her initial success came not as a singer but as a songwriter, notably as a co-writer for Bill Phillips’ 1966 hit “Put It Off Until Tomorrow.” Her breakthrough hit as a performer was “Coat of Many Colors,” although 1973’s singles “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” will be remembered as her signature hits. All in all, The New York Times noted, she had 25 No. 1 country singles.

In addition, Parton earned rave reviews for her acting, including in Hollywood hits like “9 to 5” and “Steel Magnolias.” And yet, she was still working up until the end of her life.

“I still have so many things I want to achieve,” she told People, “so I’m gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life.”

The New York Times noted that she was once asked how she wanted to be remembered a century from now.

“I want ’em to say, ‘God, don’t she look good for her age!’” Parton exclaimed.

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