Dolphins Coach Appears To Troll Anthem-Protesting Receiver Stills with Practice Music Selection of Numerous Jay-Z Songs

Kenny Stills #10 and Albert Wilson #15 of the Miami Dolphins kneel during the national anthem prior to their game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.Jim Rogash / Getty ImagesKenny Stills #10 and Albert Wilson #15 of the Miami Dolphins kneel during the national anthem prior to their game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Jim Rogash / Getty Images)

By Jake Harp
Published August 21, 2019 at 10:45am
Midway through the entirely too long NFL preseason, the biggest dramas have all been off the field rather than on it.

Top running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon are holding out, receiver Antonio Brown threw a fit over having to wear a different model of helmet and a recently announced partnership between the league and rapper Jay-Z’s Roc Nation has sparked anger from the last few remaining anthem-protesting holdouts and their absentee ringleader, Colin Kaepernick.

One such player is Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills.

Stills, who protests by kneeling during the national anthem, took issue with Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, for saying, “I think we’re past kneeling and I think it’s time to go into actionable items.”

“He’s talking about, ‘We’re moving past kneeling,’ like he ever protested,” the disgruntled Stills told reporters in response to Jay-Z’s statement. “He’s not an NFL player. He’s never been on a knee. Just choosing to speak for the people like he had spoken to the people.”

“I wonder how many common people that he knows or that he’s spoken to. I wonder if he’s read my Facebook comments or my Instagram comments or some of the things that people say to me. To be able to speak on and say that we’re moving past something, it didn’t seem very informed.”

Do you think Flores was intentionally trying to troll Stills?

On Tuesday, the music selection at Dolphins practice raised plenty of eyebrows.

Eight straight Jay-Z songs blasted over the loudspeaker, as Fox News noted.

Who selects the music that plays at Dolphins practices? According to the team, it’s first-year head coach Brian Flores.

So far the Dolphins have not given the reason behind the music selection.

But common sense seems to dictate one of two possibilities: Either Flores wanted to show Stills who’s in charge by sending a message to his receiver who has been dominating headlines, or it was some sort of attempt to get Stills ready to tune out crowd noise and distractions come game time.

Both options seem outlandish, but then again, so is this entire situation.

