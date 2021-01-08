Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit on Friday against former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell over “wild accusations” that the company rigged the election to ensure victory for President-elect Joe Biden.

Powell has claimed that the Dominion, whose vote-counting equipment was used by multiple states in November’s elections, purposefully stole the election from President Donald Trump.

She has also claimed that Dominion was created in Venezuela to rig elections on behalf of Hugo Chavez and has the ability to switch votes.

Powell has represented the president in dozens of his failed lawsuits attempting to overturn the election.

“Dominion brings this action to set the record straight,” the company said in its lawsuit, which was filed in a federal court in Washington, D.C.

“There have been mountains of direct evidence that conclusively disprove Powell’s vote manipulation claims against Dominion — namely, the millions of paper ballots that were audited and recounted by bipartisan officials and volunteers in Georgia and other swing states, which confirmed that Dominion accurately counted votes on paper ballots,” the company said.

Dominion added that when it earlier asked Powell to retract her claims, she “doubled down” and amplified them further.

Powell did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

