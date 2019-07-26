Domino’s Employees Save Woman After She Drops Off Note with Address & Message for Cops

A note passed to a Domino’s Pizza employee in Texas led police to find a woman who was reportedly being held against her will.

Carlos Enriquez, the chief of police in Anthony, Texas, said the woman was found early Tuesday bound and gagged in a house in Chamberino, New Mexico, according to the El Paso Times. The communities are about eight miles apart across state lines.

Authorities began investigating Monday when police were sent to the Domino’s Pizza restaurant in Anthony after the woman passed a note to a Domino’s employee.

The couple went “to get something to eat. He allowed her to go inside to pick up the pizza and she was able to pass the information to the clerk,” Enriquez said.

The Domino’s employee spoke to TV station KFOX, but asked that his name not be revealed.

“So, I was in the back washing dishes, and I heard somebody come in. So, I came to the front to take the order,” the employee said.

He was surprised at what he found.

“She came in all bruised, dirty,” he said. “And then she started asking for a pen and paper. So, she’s writing down an address.”

“She gives it to me and tells me to put it in my pocket, and she says, ‘I need you to do me a favor and call 911 the moment I leave and tell them to be there within 10 to 15 minutes. No lights, no sirens, for them to just park by the pine trees and to enter though the back door,’” the employee said.

He said he worried that “there wasn’t going to be enough time.”

The employee said the store’s manager called police, and he went out on a delivery.

“I was looking for a cop anywhere I could see on my way there, but there was no luck. When I got back, she was already gone,” the employee said.

At first, the employee said, he thought it was too late to help the woman, but workers eventually learned that she had been rescued.

Domino’s training director, Juan Olivares, said employees went above and beyond when it counted.

“To my employees, you guys are amazing that you actually helped somebody, saved somebody’s life,” Olivares said. “I wish her the best.”

Police said Robert Dominguez, 22, the woman’s husband, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

