Don Jr Attacks Democrats, Takes Remarkably Blunt Public Stand on 2nd Amendment

By Becky Loggia
April 2, 2018 at 4:47pm

Donald Trump Jr had a few choice words Monday when it came to Democratic leaders and their call to end Second Amendment rights.

In a post on Twitter, the president’s son said Democrats have always had a goal to take away the rights of American citizens and that they would do it “piece by piece.”

The post had been in response to a tweet from Democratic National Committee vice chair Karen Carter Peterson, who said the right to bear arms should be taken away from lawfully abiding citizens.

“Repeal the Second Amendment,” Peterson tweeted.

As reported by The Western Journal, Peterson sent the Tweet last week while sharing a link to a New York Times op-ed, written by former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, advocating for a repeal to the Second Amendment.

Peterson was asked by several news organizations to expand on her position, though she ultimately declined to comment, though it left a large gap that other Democrats, such as Louisiana Democratic Party executive director Stephen Handwerk had to immediately fill.

According to the Monroe News-Star, Handwerk insisted the Democratic party is “a strong supporter of the Second Amendment that protects Americans’ rights to bear arms,” and that Peterson’s comments don’t reflect the views of the entire party.

The tweet by Trump Jr. generated comments from supporters and opponents of gun control.

“Her statements should make everyone question just who the Democratic Party stands for: average Americans or the extreme left?” said Louisiana Republican Rep. Ralph Abraham, whose sentiments about Peterson equaled those of Trump Jr.

“I am very troubled that the head of the Louisiana Democratic Party would support something as radical as the repeal of this right that so many in our state and nation cherish and exercise lawfully,” Abraham added.

Tags: Donald Trump Jr., gun control, guns, Second Amendment

By: Becky Loggia on April 2, 2018 at 4:47pm

