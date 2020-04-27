Don Jr. Calls Out Adam Schiff for 'Desperately Trying To Hide' Russia Hoax Transcripts

Donald Trump Jr. has a message for Adam Schiff:

It’s time for Adam Schiff to come clean.

The president’s eldest son – and a consistent target of liberal attacks from Capitol Hill to the studios of “The View” – took to Twitter on Sunday to challenge the House Intelligence Committee chairman to start releasing transcripts of testimony from witnesses interviewed during the now all-but-forgotten investigation conducted by former special counsel Robert Mueller.

“Adam Schiff is desperately trying to hide these transcripts (including mine) from the American people. Who do you think he’s trying to protect? Me or Susan Rice, Samantha Power, Sally Yates and Andy McCabe?” Trump Jr. tweeted.

Adam Schiff is desperately trying to hide these transcripts (including mine) from the American people. Who do you think he’s trying to protect? Me or Susan Rice, Samantha Power, Sally Yates and Andy McCabe? Schiff’s Secret Transcripts – WSJ https://t.co/wSmVkhLKWx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 26, 2020

TRENDING: Pennsylvania Takes Hundreds of 'Probable' COVID Deaths Off Books After Coroners Come Forward

According to pieces last week by the Washington Examiner and The Wall Street Journal, there’s no reason the American people should not have access to testimony collected by the House Intelligence Committee in 2018, when it was chaired by Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes.

In fact, according to The Wall Street Journal, the intelligence committee voted unanimously to release transcripts of the interviews back in September 2018, opening the way for their publication once they’d been through the declassification process.

Americans might remember something happened a few months later that changed the course of the Trump presidency – midterm elections that brought Democrats to power in the House, and Adam Schiff to the chairmanship of the Intelligence Committee.

Do you think these transcripts will prove the "Russia collusion" story was a hoax? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (507 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Now, thanks to Schiff, 43 interviews the committee conducted during the now-defunct “Russia collusion” investigation have been declassified by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, but are being kept under wraps, the Washington Examiner reported.

One of those interviews was Donald Trump Jr.’s – leaving suspicious minds to wonder if maybe Schiff doesn’t want the American public to know the president’s son has been telling the truth about the Democratic smears against the White House.

Meanwhile, Schiff has refused to release another 10 interviews to the DNI, according to the Examiner – including those of big-name Democratic figures like Obama White House National Security Advisor Susan Rice, former United Nations Ambassador Samantha Power, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates — and everybody’s favorite former FBI Deputy Director, Andrew McCabe.

Any American who needs to be told that’s a rogue’s gallery of anti-Trump operatives hasn’t been paying attention to the news for the past few years. And any American who has been paying attention would like to hear exactly what that crew might have said under oath when it came to the “Russia collusion” nonsense.

The Washington Examiner quoted one “senior intelligence official” as laying blame for the holdup squarely at Schiff’s door.

RELATED: After Failing To Remove Trump from Office, Schiff and Nadler Now Target Barr

“Adam Schiff is thwarting the will of the House Intelligence Committee as expressed in the bipartisan vote in September 2018 to make these transcripts public,” the official said, according to the newspaper.

“He has appointed himself arbiter of what the public should see and has refused to allow the White House to review its own equities, making declassification of 10 of the transcripts impossible. It’s difficult to imagine any motive other than Schiff is still trying to control the narrative on Russia collusion.”

With the exception of maliciously partisan House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Schiff has been arguably the most vocal Trump opponent in the House – the man who etched his image in immortality (and immorality) as the lead House prosecutor in the sham Trump impeachment trial.

While Trump Jr.’s Twitter post drew a boatload of anti-Trump responses – they almost always do, liberals are big that way– there were a fair number of Americans who have grown supremely tired of Schiff’s scheming.

It is government property, WE are the government. Get @RepAdamSchiff out of there. — Christopher Slater (@cturtle31) April 27, 2020

He’s been stone-walling the good folks at @JudicialWatch for awhile now too. This slithery snake did 100’s of interviews over a 2.5 year period where he went on EVERY major “news” network in America & SWORE he hard evidence against your father. ALL OF IT was a BOLD FACED LIE!!!!! — Never Stop Fighting For Your Country (@kagQ2020) April 26, 2020

History is not going to be very kind to schiff, and deservingly so. — snickermoo (@snickermoo1) April 27, 2020

That last one is hopeful enough.

History isn’t likely to be very kind to Schiff once the truth comes out about his machinations during the “Russia collusion” investigation. When the truth is known about the Trump impeachment case – which gets more ridiculous with each day it passes further into memory – he’s not likely going to fare well either.

(A vague complaint about security aid to Ukraine that not even Ukraine went along with? A supposedly anonymous whistleblower whose identity was probably known to everyone in Washington? Seriously?)

As The Wall Street Journal editorialized:

“Mr. Schiff spent years shouting cover-up only to be exposed for making things up. Now that the evidence is ready for public release, he’s defying the unanimous vote of a bipartisan committee to make them public. What doesn’t Mr. Schiff want America to see?”

The answer is pretty obvious – as the WSJ editorial board knows.

The intelligence committee chairman doesn’t want the American people to know what Schiff knows too well already – that the hunt for Trump has been a partisan smear going back to even before he won the 2016 election and that the Democrats will stop at nothing in their quest to get back into power.

That’s the dirt the California Democrat doesn’t Americans to know about.

But it’s time for Schiff to come clean.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.