Don Jr. Defies Democrats, Identifies Alleged Whistleblower

By Josh Manning
Published November 6, 2019 at 10:32am
Donald Trump Jr. sent shock waves through the media landscape Wednesday morning by posting the name of the alleged whistleblower who first brought attention to a July phone call between his father, President Donald Trump, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Responding to a piece by Breitbart titled “Alleged ‘Whistleblower’ Eric Ciaramella Worked Closely With Anti-Trump Dossier Hoaxer,” the president’s eldest son tweeted, “Because of course he did!!!”

On the next line, he repeated Breitbart’s headline, including Ciaramella’s name.

That name has been floating around in conservative media circles for days and inside the Beltway longer, according to Rush Limbaugh.

On Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul said he knew the whistleblower’s identity and would “probably” release it at some point, adding that for now he wants to focus on the process (presumably House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s impeachment kangaroo court) instead of the accuser’s identity.

As The Western Journal noted Thursday, Ciaramella is tied to a who’s who of anti-Trump swamp dwellers, including Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey and Democratic operative Alexandra Chalupa, who helped dig up dirt to pad the phony Russia collusion investigation.

AFP news service reported on Donald Trump Jr.’s tweet but refused to name the alleged whistleblower, as have the rest of the establishment media.

Trump’s tweet was followed by an expected barrage of hate coming from the left, though the vitriol seemed to have been amplified.

The last tweet isn’t an example of anti-Trump hate so much as the rampant ignorance of whistleblower protection perpetuated by the media.

Government whistleblowers are not protected from being identified in the media. No such regulation exists, but by obsequiously refusing to print the name, the establishment media are hoping to convince the public that outing the whistleblower isn’t allowed.

The reason, of course, is how deeply the whistleblower likely resides in the swamp, and how his connections would likely taint — and tank — any allegations he made. If it’s Ciaramella, then it’s deep. Very deep. Extremely deep. If it’s someone else, then the concerns about his potential indicia of bias should be explored fully.

All of this is legally moot since, as the call transcript clearly indicates, there was absolutely nothing illegal or even of legitimate concern on the president’s Ukraine call. But since when has a man’s innocence or the truth ever gotten in the way of the left’s hate mobs?

Josh Manning
Editor-at-Large, The Western Journal
Josh Manning is editor-at-large at The Western Journal. He has a background in higher education and experience in law enforcement. He holds a masters in public policy from Harvard University.
Josh Manning grew up outside of Memphis, TN and developed a love of history, politics, and government studies thanks to a life-changing history and civics teacher named Mr. McBride.

He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College, a small but distinguished liberal arts college where he also served as an interim vice president.

While in school he did everything possible to confront, discomfit, and drive ivy league liberals to their knees.

After a number of years working in academe, he moved to digital journalism and opinion. Since that point, he has held various leadership positions at The Western Journal and now serves as editor-at-large.

He's married to a gorgeous blonde who played in the 1998 NCAA women's basketball championship, and he has two pre-teens who hate doing dishes more than poison. He makes life possible for two boxers -- "Hank" Rearden Manning and "Tucker" Carlson Manning -- and a pitbull named Nikki Haley "Gracie" Manning.
Education
MPP from Harvard University, BA from Lyon College
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, tiny fragments of college French
Topics of Expertise
Writing, politics, Christianity, social media curation, higher education







