Don Jr. Defies Democrats, Identifies Alleged Whistleblower

Donald Trump Jr. sent shock waves through the media landscape Wednesday morning by posting the name of the alleged whistleblower who first brought attention to a July phone call between his father, President Donald Trump, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Responding to a piece by Breitbart titled “Alleged ‘Whistleblower’ Eric Ciaramella Worked Closely With Anti-Trump Dossier Hoaxer,” the president’s eldest son tweeted, “Because of course he did!!!”

On the next line, he repeated Breitbart’s headline, including Ciaramella’s name.

That name has been floating around in conservative media circles for days and inside the Beltway longer, according to Rush Limbaugh.

On Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul said he knew the whistleblower’s identity and would “probably” release it at some point, adding that for now he wants to focus on the process (presumably House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s impeachment kangaroo court) instead of the accuser’s identity.

Because of course he did!!!Alleged ‘Whistleblower’ Eric Ciaramella Worked Closely with Anti-Trump Dossier Hoaxer https://t.co/v5kDe0X62u — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2019

As The Western Journal noted Thursday, Ciaramella is tied to a who’s who of anti-Trump swamp dwellers, including Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey and Democratic operative Alexandra Chalupa, who helped dig up dirt to pad the phony Russia collusion investigation.

AFP news service reported on Donald Trump Jr.’s tweet but refused to name the alleged whistleblower, as have the rest of the establishment media.

Trump’s tweet was followed by an expected barrage of hate coming from the left, though the vitriol seemed to have been amplified.

There is no person currently in public view with as few brain cells and as much unbridled hostility as you. Stop playing out your desperate need to be loved by your abusive father in front of us. It’s gross and embarrassing — Stefanie Iris Weiss 🔥 (@EcoSexuality) November 6, 2019

You and Breitbart better hope that using the word “alleged” gets you off the hook for a federal crime. — 🇺🇸 Resistance is not futile, it’s necessary 🇺🇸 (@TruthJustis4USA) November 6, 2019

The last tweet isn’t an example of anti-Trump hate so much as the rampant ignorance of whistleblower protection perpetuated by the media.

Government whistleblowers are not protected from being identified in the media. No such regulation exists, but by obsequiously refusing to print the name, the establishment media are hoping to convince the public that outing the whistleblower isn’t allowed.

The reason, of course, is how deeply the whistleblower likely resides in the swamp, and how his connections would likely taint — and tank — any allegations he made. If it’s Ciaramella, then it’s deep. Very deep. Extremely deep. If it’s someone else, then the concerns about his potential indicia of bias should be explored fully.

All of this is legally moot since, as the call transcript clearly indicates, there was absolutely nothing illegal or even of legitimate concern on the president’s Ukraine call. But since when has a man’s innocence or the truth ever gotten in the way of the left’s hate mobs?

