Don Jr. & Ivanka Place in Top 4 on List of Potential 2024 Presidential Candidates

Trump 2024? The idea appeals to a lot of Republicans, according to a new poll that showed many want President Donald Trump’s children to carry on his administration’s legacy.

The SurveyMonkey poll for Axios showed that Vice President Mike Pence was the top choice of Republicans who participated, with 40 percent support.

But after that, things got interesting.

Donald Trump Jr. placed second with 29 percent, while his sister, Ivanka, placed fourth at 16 percent.

Sandwiched between the two high-profile Trumps was former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at 26 percent.

Other top finishers in the poll were Florida Sen. Marco Rubio at 15 percent, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at 13 percent each. Two other Florida Republicans — Sen. Rick Scott and Gov. Ron DeSantis — came in next at 8 percent. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina placed at 7 percent.

Axios noted that the poll amounts to little more than name recognition at this point, citing the strength of Donald Trump Jr.’s blazing Twitter account and Ivanka Trump’s high-profile administration role in workforce development and the issue of paid family leave.

Donald Trump Jr. has recently used his twitter account to bolster his father’s actions.

I love having a President who will respond immediately to threats against Americans abroad. You know one who isn’t influenced by The PC brigade and their feeling, but one who stands up for Americans in danger and puts their safety first. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 1, 2020

Wow. This is YUGE!!!

Commerce Dept.: Companies Brought $1 Trillion Back to U.S. Under Trump Tax Cuts https://t.co/XcuyXnefYJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 26, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. recently released the book “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

In reviewing the book, Lloyd Green of The Guardian said it could set the stage for a political career for Donald Trump Jr.

“Ultimately, ‘Triggered’ is best viewed as the opening salvo of the Trump child with real political chops. Ivanka may be the object of her father’s unsatisfied desire; it is Don Jr. who truly connects with the party’s base. His convention speech warranted the attention it received,” Green wrote.

“Don Jr. offers a less impulsive and younger version of the incumbent. He’s a bona fide hunter and outdoorsman. For him, guns aren’t a prop. In a rifle-centric party, that counts for plenty. Unlike Jared Kushner, there’s a there there and he’s a lot more fun than Mike Pence,” Green wrote.

“The GOP has been recast in the president’s image. Bottom line, come 2024 Don Jr. could well be on the ticket, and ‘Triggered’ is a better campaign biography than most,” he wrote.

Ivanka Trump will be participating in the keynote session at the upcoming CES technology expo. Organizer Gary Shaprio told the BBC why she was chosen.

“Ivanka Trump actually co-chairs the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, whose members include companies like Apple, Walmart and IBM. She also co-chairs the National Council for the American Worker, which has received pledges for more than 300 companies, to create over 12 million new training opportunities for students and workers over the next five years. She also championed the continuation of the Obama-created Global Entrepreneurship Summit. She’s been involved in criminal justice reform. We just got a bill signed into law two weeks ago, which gives governmental employees paid parental leave,” he said.

“There’s been a whole range of issues – substantively, definitely a focus there on workforce issues.”

According to Axios, the online survey was conducted Dec. 14-17 of 4,436 adults who included 1,854 Republicans or leaning Republican and 1,769 Democrats or leaning Democrats. The question involving potential GOP candidates only involved responses from the Republicans.

“Data have been weighted for age, race, sex, education and geography, using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the U.S. age 18 and over, including 2016 vote,” Axios reported.

The margin of error was 2.5 percent.

