Don Jr. Levels Columnist for Saying Crowds 'Should Work Nicely' To Kill Off Trump Supporters

Donald Trump Jr. excoriated a Miami Herald columnist Sunday after the woman unintentionally reported the truth by admitting she wanted Trump supporters to die on her Twitter page.

Fabiola Santiago, a Cuban-born journalist who considers herself a “world traveler and homegirl,” according to her Twitter bio, reacted to the news that a number of Florida beaches had reopened by quickly politicizing the subject and admitting to a violent fantasy.

If you are a supporter of President Donald Trump, Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis or Miami’s Republican Mayor Carlos Giménez, according to Santiago, you should die from the coronavirus for daring to celebrate your freedom.

DeSantis gave some beaches in his state a green light to reopen, as long as people did so safely, Santiago’s newspaper reported Saturday.

In a Twitter post, Santiago shared news of the reopening of beaches, and wrote, “Packed beaches should work nicely to thin the ranks of Trump/DeSantis/Gimenez supporters in #Florida who value money over health.”

Santiago deleted the post, but screen shots abound.

Here is what she said. Who thinks this is ok! pic.twitter.com/WhyZDx3wAf — Karen Ray (@minao56) April 20, 2020

Don Jr., who frequently calls out reporters for their dishonesty and moral bankruptcy online, hammered the reporter.

“This tweet from a Miami Herald columnist tells you all you need to know about her, and based on their hiring choices, likely everything you need to know about the Miami Herald as well,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

“Their flagrant bias continues to go on unchecked,” he added. “Disgusting.”

This tweet from a Miami Herald columnist tells you all you need to know about her, and based on their hiring choices, likely everything you need to know about the Miami Herald as well. Their flagrant bias continues to go on unchecked. Disgusting. https://t.co/FOmn5zxnaK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 19, 2020

And while libs attacked him, as usual, he had plenty of supporters.

Absolutely disgusting. Democrats wishing and hoping that Republicans and seniors die is all too common. — Ryan Moore (@RyanMoore) April 19, 2020

Sick of these disgusting posts-Trump has always wanted nothing more than America to do well, be independent and in control of their destiny! He is a leader-never met one without an ego-he certainly is not hoping people die-working 24-7 to be sure we survive -stronger than ever! — jkfluffa (@jkfluffa) April 19, 2020

Wishing for people to die is MUCH worse than bias…. — Corner Pundit (@PhilJoh08339769) April 19, 2020

According to her webpage biography, Santiago came to the United States in 1969, at the age of 10, when her parents fled the communist dictatorship of Fidel Castro.

On Sunday, Santiago, posted another critique of a group of supposed Trump supporters, when she shared an image of a group of Ford Mustang owners congregating in a parking lot, although she left out any fantasies hoping the car enthusiasts were killed.

“Here’s the #miamilakes version of stupid this morning, a gathering of Mustang enthusiasts, no masks, and viejos, young people and children as it grew. The red-hatted listening to their masters,” she wrote.

Here’s the #miamilakes version of stupid this morning, a gathering of Mustang enthusiasts, no masks, and viejos, young people and children as it grew. The red-hatted listening to their masters. pic.twitter.com/bVm4WVj5RJ — Fabiola Santiago (@fabiolasantiago) April 19, 2020

The vile woman was inundated with negative responses about her earlier tweet wishing death on conservatives, so she issued another series of posts aiming to correct the record.

“I deleted the tweet commenting on people at the beach because it didn’t accurately convey my sentiment and I want to apologize for the phrase I used that offended many people. Regardless of political differences, I would never wish any harm on anyone,” she wrote.

The journalist, who is listed in the University of Florida’s College of Journalism hall of fame, went as far as to claim she was actually trying to save lives when she wished death on Trump supporters.

“In fact, my intent was to sound an alarm about prematurely opening up the country and the state. I was trying to open eyes, minds and save lives, not create a controversy about me instead of the issue, which merits discussion. #StayHome #BeSafe #practicesocialdistancing,” she wrote.

“More than 200 deaths and almost 10,000 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade alone, 764 deaths in the state and 26,000 confirmed cases in state as of today and they still don’t get the seriousness of an easily transmissible virus,” she concluded.

In fact, my intent was to sound an alarm about prematurely opening up the country and the state. I was trying to open eyes, minds and save lives, not create a controversy about me instead of the issue, which merits discussion. #StayHome #BeSafe #practicesocialdistancing — Fabiola Santiago (@fabiolasantiago) April 20, 2020

More than 200 deaths and almost 10,000 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade alone, 764 deaths in the state and 26,000 confirmed cases in state as of today and they still don’t get the seriousness of an easily transmissible virus. — Fabiola Santiago (@fabiolasantiago) April 19, 2020

Online reaction from liberals to the deaths of conservative figures often presents pretty good evidence that many on the left are happy to see the passing of their political enemies, once they’re gone.

But, every now and then, someone on the left slips up and admits they would be happy to see a group of perfectly healthy Trump supporters perish, as long as it furthered the leftist agenda.

So much for that compassionate liberalism.

