Don Jr. Noticed the 1st Thing Flynn Did After FBI Plot Came to Light - He Honored the Flag

What does an innocent man who was unfairly targeted tweet when he is finally on the road to vindication?

For a class act like former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, there are no words, just the simple yet profound witness of an American flag waving in a robust breeze.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son took note of Flynn’s silent statement Wednesday.

TRENDING: New Mexico Governor Closes All Roads to City of 22,000, Forces Strict Lockdown

“Imagine having your life and reputation ruined by rogue US govt. officials. Then years later when the plot finally comes to light the first thing you do is post an American flag,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted after documents revealed that investigators probing Russian interference in the 2016 election may have set out a trap for the retired Army lieutenant general.

“This is the guy they wanted you to believe was a Russian asset,” he wrote in a retweet of Flynn’s post.

Imagine having your life and reputation ruined by rogue US govt. officials. Then years later when the plot finally comes to light the first thing you do is post an American flag. This is the guy they wanted you to believe was a Russian asset. 🙄 https://t.co/TI768Vijn2 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 30, 2020

On Wednesday, unsealed FBI documents indicated that officials in the Robert Mueller special counsel investigation may have acted in bad faith.

From the newly released files, it was clear the FBI knew about Flynn’s conversation with Sergey Kislyak, a Russian diplomat, and bandied about ways to possibly entrap him with the knowledge.

Most shockingly, the documents included incriminating handwritten notes from Bill Priestap, assistant director of the FBI’s counterintelligence sector at the time.

He mentioned using the Logan Act and asked, “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”

“If we get him to admit to breaking the Logan Act, give facts to DOJ and have them decide … or, if initially lies, then we present him [REDACTED] and he admits it, document for DOJ, and let them decide how to address it,” the note reportedly said.

“If we’re seen as playing games, WH will be furious,” Priestap also worried. Later, the notes emphasized, “Protect our institution by not playing games.”

RELATED: Explosive Report: Flynn Investigation Was Set To Be Closed, Then Strzok Intervened

Do you think President Trump should pardon Michael Flynn? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (994 Votes) 3% (26 Votes)

No one has ever been successfully prosecuted under the Logan Act, which makes it a crime to falsely claim to be acting on behalf of the U.S. government, but investigators likely used it because some conversations took place during the transition period for the Trump administration, according to Fox News.

Flynn ultimately pleaded guilty to providing false statements to FBI investigators in 2017, a plea he has since sought to have overturned. This new information demonstrates that there was a concerted effort to “get” Flynn one way or another.

The president’s reaction was decidedly more passionate than his son’s or Flynn’s as he unleashed on Twitter.

“What happened to General Michael Flynn, a war hero, should never be allowed to happen to a citizen of the United States again!” he wrote.

What happened to General Michael Flynn, a war hero, should never be allowed to happen to a citizen of the United States again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2020

Trump also called out CNN for its lack of coverage Thursday in light of all the time it spent hammering news of the investigation at the time.

“FAKE NEWS!” the president wrote as he retweeted a previous post indicting the network: “@CNN doesn’t want to speak about their persecution of General Michael Flynn & why they got the story so wrong. They, along with others, should pay a big price for what they have purposely done to this man & his family. They won’t even cover the big breaking news about this scam!”

As of Friday, the network has covered the new developments with little more than a shrug, calling the bombshell note the FBI’s “approach” to Flynn’s “interview” or, rather, interrogation.

In the Russia collusion investigation that CNN pushed for months, which would later prove to be a hoax, Flynn paid a steep price in a sham investigation that smacks of gross misconduct.

Fox News reported that Flynn lost his job, his home and millions of dollars due to the investigation and would have every reason to be bitter and full of vitriol for the people who cavalierly sought to ruin his life.

Instead, Flynn responded to the people who took so much from him with a short video of Old Glory, proudly waving for the patriot whose day of vindication has finally come.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.