CNN host Don Lemon said the Black Lives Matter movement is not about the lives of all black Americans during an interview with actor Terry Crews on Monday night.

Crews, who is skeptical of the organization’s inconsistency regarding black-on-black crime as well as its political motives, sparred with Lemon about the true stance of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The actor, who is black, is under fire from the left for recent tweets he posted critical of the BLM movement.

On June 30, Crews warned of the group’s potential to spread racial divisiveness.

“If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter,” he wrote on Twitter.

TRENDING: Leftist Harvard Grad Weeps After Losing Job for Vowing to Stab Anyone Saying 'All Lives Matter'

If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 30, 2020

He later vowed to not back down from his position.

Are all white people bad? No. Are all black people good? No. Knowing this reality- I stand on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology. Given the number of threats against this decision- I also decide to die on this hill. — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 4, 2020

When appearing on “CNN Tonight,” Crews defended his position but was repeatedly talked over by Lemon, who acted as a spokesman for the anti-police Black Lives Matter movement.

Lemon told the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star that he had “stepped in it” by expressing his opinion on Twitter.

“I have a skin that’s tough as an armadillo,” the CNN host said, adding, “Maybe you should adapt that.”

Crews refused to relent.

“Other black people who are talking about working with other whites and other races, they’re being viewed as sellouts or called ‘Uncle Toms.’ You start to understand that you are now being controlled. You’re not being treated as loved. You’re actually being controlled. Someone wants to control the narrative,” he said.

RELATED: New Hydroxychloroquine Study Shows Stunning Results That Counter Liberal Media Narrative

The TV star warned he believes the current Black Lives Matter movement is bordering on demanding “supremacy” over equality and complained of its “dangerous self-righteousness.”

Crews also attempted to point out what he sees as an inconsistency with regard to a lack of outrage when black people, including children, are killed by other black people.

He asked why the Black Lives Matter movement does not focus on disproportionate black-on-black homicides, but he was interrupted by Lemon.

“What does that have to do with equality, Terry?” Lemon asked, blaming black-on-black crime on “gun culture.”

Crews said he believes that the black community should hold itself accountable for such violence.

“It’s got to be ‘All Black Lives Matter,’” the actor said.

“The Black Lives Matter movement was started because it was started about police brutality,” Lemon responded. “If you want an All Black Lives Matter movement that talks about gun violence in communities including black communities, then start that movement with that name.”

“But that’s not what Black Lives Matter is about,” the CNN host said.

While Lemon insisted the Black Lives Matter movement is focused only on police brutality, Crews corrected him.

“But when you look at the organization, police brutality is not the only thing they’re talking about,” the actor said.

Do you agree with Terry Crews? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (2675 Votes) 1% (37 Votes)

“I agree, but that’s not what the Black Lives Matter movement is about, Terry. Black Lives Matter is about police brutality and about criminal justice,” Lemon said.

“It’s not about what happens in communities when it comes to crime. Black-on-black crime. People who live near each other, black people, kill each other. Same as whites,” he continued.

“Eighty-something percent of white people are killed by white people,” Lemon added, before quickly ending the interview.

Crews posted a tweet Tuesday morning that was an apparent reference to his CNN interview.

If I’m truly your equal, I can discuss my concerns with you- but if I’m not- all my concerns are perceived as threats. — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 7, 2020

“If I’m truly your equal, I can discuss my concerns with you- but if I’m not- all my concerns are perceived as threats,” he wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.