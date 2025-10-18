Don Lemon Appears to Encourage Terrorism, Urges 'Black People' to Buy Guns for Use Against ICE

Former CNN host Don Lemon said that blacks and other racial minorities should exercise their Second Amendment rights to fight United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a Thursday appearance on “The Left Hook” podcast.

ICE facilities in Chicago and Portland, Oregon, have been the scene of multiple riots as opposition to the agency’s operations targeting illegal immigrants has intensified. Lemon told podcast host and “Daily Beast” columnist Wajahat Ali that “black people” and “brown people” should be ready for when the agency comes knocking on the door.

“Black people, brown people of all stripes, whether you’re an Indian-American or a Mexican-American or whoever you are, go out in your place where you live and get a gun. Legally,” Lemon said.

A person fired at ICE agents with a pistol when ICE raided a California marijuana farm in July after obtaining a warrant, with the FBI offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s identification, arrest, and conviction.

“Get a license to carry legally,” Lemon said. “Because when you have people knocking on your door and taking you away without due process as a citizen, isn’t that what the Second Amendment was written for?”

“Go back and read what the Second Amendment says and perhaps it will knock some sense in the heads of these people who are saying, ‘Well, it’s all great. I don’t believe they’re doing it without due process. They’re asking people for papers. They’re not really beating people up. These people are doing things that are illegal,’” Lemon continued. “Nobody is illegal. It is a misdemeanor to cross the border.”

ICE agents have experienced a 1000 percent increase in assaults year-over-year, according to an August Department of Homeland Security release. During ICE operations in Chicago, agents were attacked by multiple assailants who used cars to ram vehicles used by the agency, with Chicago police allegedly standing down rather than assisting ICE agents being assaulted during one Oct. 4 incident.

Prior to those incidents, the Department of Homeland Security said in a Sept. 26 post on X that there had been multiple violent attacks on an ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois. Other ICE facilities across the country have been attacked as well, notably in Portland, where violent protesters reportedly attacked conservative journalists covering the riots and planned to aim lasers at aircraft used by federal law enforcement agencies.

Two people were killed during a shooting at an ICE office in Dallas on Sept. 24, with the gunman taking his own life. In Texas, there were two previous incidents where shots were fired at ICE or Border Patrol facilities in July, with 10 people being charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident in Alvarado, Texas.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.