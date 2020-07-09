CNN’s Don Lemon, whom President Donald Trump has criticized as “the dumbest man on television,” set his sights on Jesus Christ when attacking the country’s founders Wednesday night.

Considering Lemon’s most recent controversial comments, it’s hard to argue against Trump’s assessment of Lemon.

Most pundits would do a little research on their opponents prior to making comments about them and the principles which they believe in.

Even the most far left of the country’s talking heads would have some semblance of self-awareness when commenting on the fundamentals of Christianity.

Don Lemon is not one of those pundits.

The same man who hypothesized in 2014 that missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 might have been absorbed by a popup “black hole” set the bar for himself even lower Wednesday.

Lemon, during a brief discussion with CNN’s chief mobile coronavirus hot spot Chris Cuomo, contended that Christ was “admittedly” not a perfect human being.

“Jesus Christ, if that’s who you believe in, Jesus Christ, admittedly, was not perfect when he was here on this Earth,” Lemon told Cuomo, who offered no rebuttal to Lemon’s denial of Christ’s divinity.

Lemon, who days ago admitted that the Black Lives Matter movement is only about protecting some black lives, then used his ignorance of Christ’s sinless life and the Christian faith to attack the country’s Founding Fathers.

“So why are we deifying the founders of this country, many of whom owned slaves?” Lemon said.

“And in the Constitution, the original one, they put slavery in there, that slavery should be abolished because it was the way the king wanted, and then the Congress said, ‘No way,’” Lemon concluded.

Cuomo, who has identified as being Catholic, said nothing in response to Lemon’s false claim about Jesus.

Of course, Christians, or anyone with a fundamental understanding of faith, would have avoided so completely botching such commentary when trying to make a point.

“Jesus Christ, if that’s who you believe, if that’s who you believe in, admittedly was not perfect when he was here on this earth.” Prominent leftists don’t understand even the most basic aspects of the most basic things we believe. pic.twitter.com/QzwjNJC4O8 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 9, 2020

Lemon might not hold Christ as his personal savior, but Christ’s life and standing with people of faith is indisputable.

People who have never laid their eyes on the pages of a Bible could probably tell you that it says Christ lived a life free of sin.

The Bible tells us in Hebrews 4:15: “For we have not an high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin.”

In 1 Peter 2:22-24, the Bible also tells us: “Who did no sin, neither was guile found in his mouth: Who, when he was reviled, reviled not again; when he suffered, he threatened not; but committed himself to him that judgeth righteously: Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.”

Christians still make up a majority of the country that leftists such as Don Lemon wish to see toppled.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see a liberal TV host challenge the faith of 65 percent of Americans. (That’s the share of Americans who identify as Christians, the Pew Research Center reported in October.)

What is shocking is that one would engage in blasphemy on national TV while also displaying that he doesn’t understand the fundamental beliefs of those he holds in such contempt.

Lemon is oblivious to the core claim of Christianity — that a sinless Christ had to sacrifice himself to save all who believe.

