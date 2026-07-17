Don Lemon Claims People Are Begging Him to Run for President and He's 'Totally Serious' About Doing It

Ex-CNN host turned podcaster Don Lemon is coming around to the idea of running for president, claiming the enthusiasm for his candidacy is high.

The journalist’s departure from the network in April 2023 has not seen him leave media altogether. “The Don Lemon Show” on video sharing platform YouTube currently has 1.38 million subscribers who can often hear him riffing about issues relating to race, policy, and of course, his complaints about President Donald Trump.

The 60-year-old has also published several books, with his most recent being 2024’s “I Once Was Lost: My Search for God in America.”

This has all gone to the former CNN host’s head, as his interview with “Can’t Be Censored” showed.

The podcast’s hosts Travis Dhanraj and Karman Wong uploaded their interview with Lemon to YouTube on Wednesday, where the question of his political ambitions arose.

“No, but people keep asking me if I’m running for president and I don’t know, I might, I’m serious. I don’t know, I might because people keep asking me to do it.”

A simple “no” would suffice, had he actually meant it.

Do you think Don Lemon will run for president? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 19% (58 Votes) No: 81% (251 Votes)

Lemon continued assessing the potential candidates, saying, “Some of them are impressive, many of them, most of them are not.”

He then hit Trump for not holding office before his first term, noting that a lack of political experience was not disqualifying. “I actually think I would be a really good president of the United States.”

When asked by Dhanraj to clarify, he said he was “totally serious.”

He went into a monologue about Trump, saying our current president’s policies help the upper class — “his rich friends” — and that he had “dabbled” in launching a campaign but said he would need to reel in his “potty mouth” for the job.

“Do I want to ruin my life by having everything exposed and people even into my business more? I don’t know, I mean how much more intrusive and invasive can it be?”

“As we get closer to 2027 or 2028, I’ll see. I’ll decide,” he told the hosts, noting he’d been veering in this direction from on-the-ground interviewing.

Mark this as one potential Democrat, but one that has a less than 0 percent chance of success.

Not to be overly critical, but what substantial reasons did Lemon give for his run? That Trump is bad and people have told him to do it?

That’s not enough to stand on, as current Democrats are finding out. Complaining about Trump is not enough.

What else does Lemon have to run on? He’s a homosexual and a black man, and incorporates both into his politics.

Again, that won’t work, as Democrats are finding out.

Lemon is right in that outsiders can sometimes win elections.

He’s just not one of them.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.