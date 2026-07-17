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Don Lemon attends The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation New York Dinner at The Rainbow Room on April 21, 2026, in New York City.
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Don Lemon attends The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation New York Dinner at The Rainbow Room on April 21, 2026, in New York City. (Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation)

Don Lemon Claims People Are Begging Him to Run for President and He's 'Totally Serious' About Doing It

 By Samuel Short  July 17, 2026 at 1:22pm
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Ex-CNN host turned podcaster Don Lemon is coming around to the idea of running for president, claiming the enthusiasm for his candidacy is high.

The journalist’s departure from the network in April 2023 has not seen him leave media altogether. “The Don Lemon Show” on video sharing platform YouTube currently has 1.38 million subscribers who can often hear him riffing about issues relating to race, policy, and of course, his complaints about President Donald Trump.

The 60-year-old has also published several books, with his most recent being 2024’s “I Once Was Lost: My Search for God in America.”

This has all gone to the former CNN host’s head, as his interview with “Can’t Be Censored” showed.

The podcast’s hosts Travis Dhanraj and Karman Wong uploaded their interview with Lemon to YouTube on Wednesday, where the question of his political ambitions arose.

“No, but people keep asking me if I’m running for president and I don’t know, I might, I’m serious. I don’t know, I might because people keep asking me to do it.”

A simple “no” would suffice, had he actually meant it.

Do you think Don Lemon will run for president?

Lemon continued assessing the potential candidates, saying, “Some of them are impressive, many of them, most of them are not.”

He then hit Trump for not holding office before his first term, noting that a lack of political experience was not disqualifying. “I actually think I would be a really good president of the United States.”

When asked by Dhanraj to clarify, he said he was “totally serious.”

He went into a monologue about Trump, saying our current president’s policies help the upper class — “his rich friends” — and that he had “dabbled” in launching a campaign but said he would need to reel in his “potty mouth” for the job.

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“Do I want to ruin my life by having everything exposed and people even into my business more? I don’t know, I mean how much more intrusive and invasive can it be?”

“As we get closer to 2027 or 2028, I’ll see. I’ll decide,” he told the hosts, noting he’d been veering in this direction from on-the-ground interviewing.

Mark this as one potential Democrat, but one that has a less than 0 percent chance of success.

Not to be overly critical, but what substantial reasons did Lemon give for his run? That Trump is bad and people have told him to do it?

That’s not enough to stand on, as current Democrats are finding out. Complaining about Trump is not enough.

What else does Lemon have to run on? He’s a homosexual and a black man, and incorporates both into his politics.

Again, that won’t work, as Democrats are finding out.

Lemon is right in that outsiders can sometimes win elections.

He’s just not one of them.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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