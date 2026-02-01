Black Pastor Gives Don Lemon a Warning After Storming Church: 'Don Lemon, Don't Come Here'

A black pastor warned from the pulpit that his congregation will not tolerate activists storming worship services.

This, after a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement disrupted a service at another church Jan. 18.

Anti-ICE activist William Kelly interrupted a Minnesota church service and berated police, shouting “traitors” and demanding to know “How does it feel to protect a pedophile?”

During his sermon, the Rev. Patrick L. Wooden Sr. referenced the incident and warned anyone who is considering the same thing.

He called out former CNN host Don Lemon.

“Y’all see where them people invaded that church the other day? Now, I just want to say to protesters and all of them, don’t do that here. Don Lemon. Don’t come here,” the pastor said.

Lemon streamed footage of rioters disrupting a Minneapolis church service.

The rioters opposed immigration enforcement. Lemon defended his actions and said he had no ties to the group involved and simply followed protesters to the church.

The pastor said he and his congregation built the church through years of hard work and sacrifice.

🚨Bishop Patrick L. Wooden has sent a clear message to Don Lemon and other protestors: “I just want to say to protestors and all of them, don’t do that here. Amen, Don Lemon don’t come here.” pic.twitter.com/m1TkNnSp3C — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 27, 2026

“You roll up in this church doing stuff like that, and it’s going to be the royal rumble. And the funny thing is, I’m not joking.

“We have worked hard. We built the church in the name of the Lord. We dedicated it to the Lord,” Wooden said. “It’s built for worship. Our blood, sweat, tears, and finances are in this place.”

Wooden warned that anyone who tries to disrupt services at his church will face immediate consequences.

“Some people who have never darkened the door of the church and never contributed one dime to it, going to roll up in here and disturb our service and scare our children and shout obscenities in the church. That will not stand in this church. That will not stand. That’s not going to stand.

“So I thought I’d bring that up, just in case there’s somebody out there who is thinking [about it]. That’s not going to stand,” Wooden added.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Kelly’s arrest in a post on X. Bondi called the protest an assault on congregants’ religious freedom and said authorities made multiple arrests connected to the incident.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said prosecutors charged Kelly with conspiracy to deprive rights and violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which bars obstruction of houses of worship and other protected facilities.

Her post included an image of masked federal agents restraining Kelly as he wore a “F*** Trump” beanie and a yellow vest.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.