What is it about Don Lemon, really?

The executives at CNN still peddle the TV personality as an “anchor” of sorts, a word that used to imply some judgment as an actual newsman, but the riff Lemon went off on Sunday night, a weird string of personal comments ostensibly directed at President Donald Trump, should put that to rest forever.

And Lemon’s gratuitous jab at first lady Melania Trump should put him off television completely.

The moment took place when Lemon – who apparently thinks the president is an avid viewer – decided to go beyond even his usual bounds of smarminess to spend a minute wondering why Trump holds former President Barack Obama in such low regard.

And as is typical for a CNN analysis, Lemon was off on just about every point.

Check it out here:

This is @CNN’s Don Lemon. Watch this and try to tell me he’s objective. He’s not. He’s also incredibly disrespectful to our First Lady in the clip. This is CNN. The fakest name in news. pic.twitter.com/5UlTEDRsfn — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 4, 2020

“What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin? Is it because he’s smarter than you?” Lemon mused.

Do you think Michelle Obama is more accomplished than Melania Trump?

“Better educated? Made it on his own? Didn’t need daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know, what is it? What is it about him? That he’s a black man that’s accomplished being president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering.”

The obsessive, obscene-phone-call tone of the whole schtick aside, it’s hard to believe that even a CNN personality would put his own ignorance and elitism on such obvious display.

Lemon might pretend that it’s never occurred to millions of his countrymen, but it’s a good bet that what really gets under Trump’s skin about Barack Obama is the same thing that would get under any thinking American’s skin – namely, that Obama was a lousy president.

Liberals like Lemon can spin teenage-girl fantasies about Obama’s looks and his Ivy League education, but none of that is remotely important when it comes to the core jobs of serving as the nation’s chief executive, namely protecting American lives and interests abroad.

Trump’s far from the only American who remembers eight years of the United States on an apologetic defensive, getting pushed around by the murderous mullahs of Tehran, failing to lift a finger while Americans were slaughtered in Benghazi, and letting a bunch of gangsters calling themselves the Islamic State establish a hellhole “caliphate” across huge swaths of Iraq and Syria.

Equally off point was Lemon’s reference to the wives of the president and former president. To call Michelle Obama “more accomplished” than Melania Trump is to distort the meaning of the word.

Prior to her husband’s presidency, Michelle Obama’s biggest accomplishment was being able to parlay her husband’s title of United States senator into a cushy job with the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she held the title of “vice president of community and external affairs.”

It’s exactly the kind of well-compensated sinecure a well-connected member of the upper-middle class could expect for having degrees from Princeton and Harvard — and a husband who was a United States senator.

What exactly Michelle did for the more than $300,000 she was paid by the hospital is an open question, since the news release announcing her departure after the 2008 election made it clear that her position wasn’t going to be filled by anybody.

In short, she was well on her way to a moderately successful life, using an Ivy League education and a fortunate marriage to build a comfortable existence. As a personal summary, it’s not bad, but as an “accomplishment”? It’s not exactly Marie Curie.

The millions and millions of dollars she has accumulated since her time in the White House have more to do with what the Obamas have come to represent to liberals than anything Michelle herself actually “accomplished.”

Even now, there’s serious talk of Michelle Obama as a member of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s ticket. The idea pretty much sums up how empty the Democratic strategy for 2020 actually is, and how demented the cult of Michelle really is.

Melania Trump, on the other hand, chose a career in modeling and achieved no small amount of financial and professional success in a tough field.

In other words, Melania was matching or exceeding what Michelle Obama was doing, just in her own way (and without the imprimatur of the United States Senate), before marrying the man who would become the 45th president of the United States and change the course of history.

For Lemon to even hint that Trump was somehow jealous of Barack Obama because of his wife is beyond ludicrous — and social media users weren’t shy about pointing it out.

Everything he said was absurd but the stuff @DonLemon said about Melania actually made me laugh out loud because it was so incredibly stupid that it sounded like a comedy skit. Take a bow CNN, you’re the fakest name in news. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 4, 2020

CNN and Lemon have moved from simply editorializing the news to inciting downright militant activism. — Roberto (@Roberto54020428) May 4, 2020

Hey @DonLemon, you really bring shame to yourself and your network with your contrived rants against POTUS and Melania. Man to man, you should have more respect for yourself than to look like a petty and nonsensical guy. The Dems rely on useful idiots like you, stop being one! — Errol Webber For Congress (CA-37) (@ErrolWebber) May 4, 2020

This one sums it up well.

@CNN and Don Lemon are irrelevant and his words mean nothing. — Nick T (@retrover16) May 4, 2020

Lemon and his network have long since abandoned the pretense of journalism in the Donald Trump presidency.

The fact that CNN still calls Lemon an “anchor” when punditry and commentary have been his obvious tools for years is a sad indictment of what’s sold to Americans as “journalism” in the 21st century.

But for a man of Lemon’s obvious biases to be permitted a weird, apostrophizing attack on the president of the United States on literally made-up grounds, and an implied jab at the first lady on no grounds whatsoever, should be unacceptable even by CNN’s atrocious standards.

What is it about Don Lemon, really? He just really needs to go, and take his sham Obama reverence with him.

