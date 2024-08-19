Don Lemon Gets Laughed at for Trying to Hype Biden Economy in Man-on-the-Street Segment Gone Wrong

Establishment shills have no shame — especially when fishing for a specific answer.

In fact, one could scarcely imagine anything more shameless than an establishment boot-licker denying the lived experiences of ordinary Americans.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X on Saturday, former CNN talking head Don Lemon, who now hosts “The Don Lemon Show” on multiple video platforms, humiliated himself by defending President Joe Biden’s economy during a man-on-the-street segment from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The brief clip featured Lemon asking random people who they supported in the 2024 presidential election.

“Hey Jersey… Trump or Harris?” Lemon wrote in a corresponding X post.

Of the eight interviewees who appeared in the clip, not one expressed enthusiastic support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Several people equivocated in their responses, but five of the eight interviewees chose former President Donald Trump.

One of those five included a man who even touted Trump’s economy.

“Four years ago it was a lot better. I made a lot more money than I do now,” the man said.

Incredibly, rather than try to understand the man’s perspective, Lemon argued with him.

“I know you feel that way, but that’s not actually what the record shows,” Lemon said. “The economy is actually better under Biden.”

That prompted a hearty laugh from the interviewee.

“Do you watch CNN?” the man ironically asked.

In other words, many voters have caught on to the establishment media’s relentless gaslighting.

To his credit, Lemon still posted the clip, which showed people giving responses with which he clearly disagreed with.

“I appreciate you posting the responses, shows you are being honest. I also believe taking this question to the streets is what’s needed at the moment,” Republican congressional nominee Kimberly Klacik of Maryland wrote.

I appreciate you posting the responses, shows you are being honest. I also believe taking this question to the streets is what’s needed at the moment. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 18, 2024

Otherwise, the former CNN talking head deserves only ridicule. And he received it.

“Imagine how stupid you have to be to tell people in this economy, when people can’t afford basic necessities let alone to buy a house, that the economy is better now than four years ago,” one X user wrote.

Imagine how stupid you have to be to tell people in this economy, when people can’t afford basic necessities let alone to buy a house, that the economy is better now than four years ago. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 18, 2024

Indeed, Lemon’s response oozed the most detestable kind of elitism. In true totalitarian fashion, it tells people to ignore the evidence of their eyes and ears.

Last week on X, Yale editor and establishment shill James Surowieki did the same thing. No matter how many people told him that their grocery prices had skyrocketed under Biden, Surowieki simply denied their experiences.

That remarkable approach, lacking in self-awareness, only reinforces the distance between establishment shills like Lemon and the ordinary Americans whom they have lied to for years.

