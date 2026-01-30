Don Lemon Getting Himself Arrested Proves Traditional 'Journalism' Is Just an Echo Chamber of Weirdos

Don Lemon was arrested by federal agents late Thursday night, and the reaction from the media class has been far more revealing than the arrest itself.

Lemon landed himself in custody after storming into a church in Minnesota earlier this month with other leftists and demanding answers from congregants and pastors.

🚨 Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has been arrested by federal agents in connection with the Minneapolis church storming. | @BillMelugin_ pic.twitter.com/N0EQtR8E6U — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) January 30, 2026

In what universe is that rational behavior?

Lemon has never been an especially serious or honest figure, so the stunt itself was not surprising.

What was predictable was how the corporate media rushed to his defense.

The reaction to Lemon’s arrest reminds us to see modern journalism for what it is, which is a closed echo chamber fueled by delusion and self-importance.

Traditional reporters no longer see themselves as accountable to the public or even to basic standards of behavior. That’s because they think everyone else is stupid and below them.

They live their lives primarily to impress one another.

In practice, that often means performing outrage for social media and competing for approval from the same small circle of colleagues.

It is a sad, weird ecosystem.

I have worked with enough of these people to know how it functions. Journalism today resembles Washington politics in that way.

Elected officials quickly learn they are rewarded for pleasing each other, not voters. “Journalists” do the same thing, just without the power or prestige.

The pay is not even impressive. Many sell their souls for less than six figures a year and truly believe they are important figures with profound insight.

The reactions to Lemon’s arrest illustrate the problem clearly.

Former CNN personality Jim Acosta rushed to X to declare the arrest “outrageous” and claimed the First Amendment was under attack.

Attorney for my colleague and friend Don Lemon has released a statement saying Don was arrested by federal agents in LA last night. This is outrageous and cannot stand. The First Amendment is under attack in America! pic.twitter.com/V4TVEK7Icy — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 30, 2026

What is so outrageous about Don Lemon being arrested? That is the obvious question.

Acosta is so deep inside the echo chamber that he cannot see blatant misconduct when it is committed by a friend.

CNN’s Brian Stelter also appeared deeply upset by the arrest, which is usually a sign that something was done correctly.

Brian Stelter is fuming over former CNN colleague Don Lemon being arrested: Disturbing escalation!

Pressure campaign against protests!

MAGA Loyalists!

Retribution!

Lemon was doing an important job! What happened to the whole “no is above the law” thing? 🥔🤡 pic.twitter.com/wtWNyMgqoX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 30, 2026

Former ESPN host and frequent CNN panelist Jemele Hill joined in, writing that Lemon’s arrest “cannot stand,” regardless of political beliefs.

They arrested Don Lemon. This is horrifying. I don’t care what your political beliefs or leanings are, what journalism outlet you represent, this absolutely cannot stand. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 30, 2026

Former President Barack Obama’s speechwriter Jon Favreau went even further, openly fantasizing about retaliation when Democrats regain power — as if the Biden administration did not weaponize the justice system.

Do we think Newsom’s DOJ will start with the Megyn Kelly and Matt Walsh types or just make it more efficient by raiding Fox and arresting everyone? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 30, 2026

Meanwhile, reality carries on without these and other weirdos.

A federal grand jury indicted Lemon in connection with the incident. He was not “disappeared” by President Donald Trump.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the arrest on X, stating it was carried out “in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.”

At my direction, early this morning federal agents arrested Don Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. More details soon. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 30, 2026

No one is above the law, a phrase the media repeats endlessly until it applies to one of their own.

The only real downside is that Lemon is likely enjoying every minute of all of this. With his career stalled, he now gets to posture as a martyr.

The media is predictably helping him play the role.

It is strange to watch, but then again, so is modern journalism itself. These people believe they are the most important voices in every room.

It’s likely they imagine themselves starring in an episode of “The West Wing,” when most Americans barely notice them at all until they show their stripes.

They exist in a bubble of shared narratives, mutual praise, and selective outrage.

And yes, it is fair to say many of them are just plain weird.

Not quirky or eccentric, but out of touch with reality.

Only corrupted values or grandiose delusions would lead someone with a good education to storm a church and believe it made him the hero. Only other deluded people would agree.

