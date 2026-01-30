Share
Commentary
Former CNN personality Don Lemon, seen in a file photo from February 2025, has never been an especially serious or honest figure, so his participation in the Jan. 18 church invasion stunt was not surprising.
Commentary
Former CNN personality Don Lemon, seen in a file photo from February 2025, has never been an especially serious or honest figure, so his participation in the Jan. 18 church invasion stunt was not surprising.

Don Lemon Getting Himself Arrested Proves Traditional 'Journalism' Is Just an Echo Chamber of Weirdos

 By Johnathan Jones  January 30, 2026 at 12:43pm
Don Lemon was arrested by federal agents late Thursday night, and the reaction from the media class has been far more revealing than the arrest itself.

Lemon landed himself in custody after storming into a church in Minnesota earlier this month with other leftists and demanding answers from congregants and pastors.

In what universe is that rational behavior?

Lemon has never been an especially serious or honest figure, so the stunt itself was not surprising.

What was predictable was how the corporate media rushed to his defense.

The reaction to Lemon’s arrest reminds us to see modern journalism for what it is, which is a closed echo chamber fueled by delusion and self-importance.

Traditional reporters no longer see themselves as accountable to the public or even to basic standards of behavior. That’s because they think everyone else is stupid and below them.

They live their lives primarily to impress one another.

In practice, that often means performing outrage for social media and competing for approval from the same small circle of colleagues.

It is a sad, weird ecosystem.

I have worked with enough of these people to know how it functions. Journalism today resembles Washington politics in that way.

Opinion: You Can Legally Carry a Gun Around the Police, But Don't Forget to Pack Some Common Sense

Elected officials quickly learn they are rewarded for pleasing each other, not voters. “Journalists” do the same thing, just without the power or prestige.

The pay is not even impressive. Many sell their souls for less than six figures a year and truly believe they are important figures with profound insight.

The reactions to Lemon’s arrest illustrate the problem clearly.

Former CNN personality Jim Acosta rushed to X to declare the arrest “outrageous” and claimed the First Amendment was under attack.

What is so outrageous about Don Lemon being arrested? That is the obvious question.

Acosta is so deep inside the echo chamber that he cannot see blatant misconduct when it is committed by a friend.

CNN’s Brian Stelter also appeared deeply upset by the arrest, which is usually a sign that something was done correctly.

Former ESPN host and frequent CNN panelist Jemele Hill joined in, writing that Lemon’s arrest “cannot stand,” regardless of political beliefs.

Former President Barack Obama’s speechwriter Jon Favreau went even further, openly fantasizing about retaliation when Democrats regain power — as if the Biden administration did not weaponize the justice system.

Meanwhile, reality carries on without these and other weirdos.

A federal grand jury indicted Lemon in connection with the incident. He was not “disappeared” by President Donald Trump.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the arrest on X, stating it was carried out “in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.”

No one is above the law, a phrase the media repeats endlessly until it applies to one of their own.

The only real downside is that Lemon is likely enjoying every minute of all of this. With his career stalled, he now gets to posture as a martyr.

The media is predictably helping him play the role.

It is strange to watch, but then again, so is modern journalism itself. These people believe they are the most important voices in every room.

It’s likely they imagine themselves starring in an episode of “The West Wing,” when most Americans barely notice them at all until they show their stripes.

They exist in a bubble of shared narratives, mutual praise, and selective outrage.

And yes, it is fair to say many of them are just plain weird.

Not quirky or eccentric, but out of touch with reality.

Only corrupted values or grandiose delusions would lead someone with a good education to storm a church and believe it made him the hero. Only other deluded people would agree.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




