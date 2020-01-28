Don Lemon and Guests Gleefully Mock Trump Supporters, CNN Bombarded with Backlash

That “C” must be for “contempt.”

President Donald Trump supporters have known for years that the mainstream media makes a point of mocking half the country on a regular basis.

But the disdain is rarely on the kind of open display like it was during a weekend segment of the Cable News Network, where one of its best-known personalities joined his panel in ridiculing the intelligence and education of those who disagree with them politically — the “credulous, boomer-rube demo that backs Donald Trump.”

And the backlash has begun:

Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!). https://t.co/iQXCc7lvCt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

On the segment Saturday, CNN’s Don Lemon hosted vicious Republican NeverTrumper Rick Wilson along with New York Times columnist and CNN contributor Wajahat Ali (who has his own history of racial anti-Trump remarks).

The panel was discussing a run-in between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and an NPR reporter, in which Pompeo reportedly challenged NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly to find Ukraine on a blank map.

The conversation could have turned on a legitimate topic — like the Trump administration’s relationship with an openly hostile, biased media, for instance. Instead, Lemon & friends turned it into a laugh-fest of mockery for anyone with the guts to disagree with the mainstream media’s favored political establishment.

“Donald Trump’s the smart one — and y’all elitists are dumb!” Wilson said, evoking the liberal stereotype painting a Trump supporter as an ignoramus with an unschooled Southern accent.

“You elitists with your geography and your maps and your spelling,” Ali added.

To his eternal disgrace, Lemon was literally bent over his desk with laughter.

At one point, he was even wiping tears from his eyes.

“That was good,” Lemon said. “That was a good one. I needed that.”

Lemon might have needed the laugh — at the expense of his countrymen.

But what CNN needed was to hear from Trump’s defenders, and critics disgusted with the failure of the media to do the job entrusted to it.

And there were plenty of them:

The arrogance, the dismissiveness, the smug cackling, the accents. If Donald Trump wins re-election this year, I’ll remember this brief CNN segment late one Saturday night in January as the perfect encapsulation for why it happened. pic.twitter.com/8kQ6zN9AZV — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 28, 2020

If you want to give people a reason to vote Trump as a screw you to the media, keep airing segments like these https://t.co/hbr1GVjJWw — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 28, 2020

This right here is a Donald Trump Campaign ad… run this over and over and over again https://t.co/GOAGzMAfSb — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) January 28, 2020

More Proof that CNN is utter trash, and hates half the country. Rick Wilson: those dumb southern guys liking trump hur durr durr Don Lemon: laughing out of controlpic.twitter.com/y3U7Zaw8Sh — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) January 28, 2020

The president’s elder daughter weighed in with a perfect comment:

You consistently make fun of half the country and then complain that it is divided. The arrogance, mocking accents and smug ridicule of this nation’s ‘Real Elites’ is disgusting. https://t.co/p3RQzymx4s — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 28, 2020

Remember, this is the same network that whined publicly when Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally called out one of its White House correspondents as a “liberal hack.”

But that was in a hurried hallway conversation between an American senator on her way to a meeting and a reporter trying to play “gotcha” journalism over the impeachment trial of the president.

This CNN segment was on national television and included not only a political opponent of Trump but a columnist for The New York Times — the Trump-hating “newspaper of record” — as well as one of CNN’s flagship public faces.

All three literally laughed at the supposed ignorance of Trump supporters — and gave away the game when it comes to how the media elites and the Democratic politicians they champion actually feel about fellow Americans.

Well, the feeling is more than mutual, and it’s one reason Donald Trump is in the Oval Office today.

Don Lemon and the Democrats who think they should be running the country should remember one thing:

That contempt runs both ways, and the ballot box in November is likely to show it — again.

