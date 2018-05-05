Don Lemon Labels Trump as Racist, Claims It’s His ‘Obligation as a Journalist’

Calling the president of the United States “racist” is an obligation, CNN’s Don Lemon told a conference Friday.

Speaking at Variety’s Entertainment & Technology Summit in New York City, Lemon also praised his network for remaining impartial during the Trump administration.

In January, after President Donald Trump was reported to have made disparaging comments about African nations — comments Trump denied making — Lemon called Trump “racist.”

On Friday, he defended his choice of words.

“On that night I said it, and I don’t regret saying it. I believe that to be true,” Lemon said.

WARNING: The following clip contains profane language that some viewers may find offensive.

Lemon said his comments illustrate the need for journalists to follow a logical, thoughtful course of action.

Do you think President Trump is a racist? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“Critical thinking is important as a journalist,” he said.

“And if you cannot surmise that this president — if he’s not racist, he is certainly racist adjacent,” he said.

“We have come to a consensus in our society that facts matter. I feel like it’s my obligation to say that,” Lemon added, according to The Hill.

Lemon made great pains to say that his view was based on logic.

“If you have the evidence that shows you, that indicates, that leads you to nothing else but this president being racist, then I feel it’s my obligation as a journalist to say it,” he said.

RELATED: CNN Reporter Disrupts White House Prayer Event with Stormy Daniels Segment

Some on Twitter took issue with Lemon’s reasoning.

It is my obligation as American citizen to call you a moron. This man is nothing but a petty race baiting liar, who will sell out anyone for a dollar. Sad. CNN's Don Lemon: ‘It’s My Obligation as a Journalist’ to Call Trump ‘Racist’ | Breitbart https://t.co/aqZtciVY4U — JJ Truth (@1Romans58) May 5, 2018

Lib Don Lemon thinks it’s his obligation as a journalist to call Trump a racist. Don Lemon is not a journalist, he’s a political hack working for the democrat party. Don Lemon is a racist, he hates white people, it’s so obvious. CNN is just a faction of the democrat party. — Mike (@mike_Zollo) May 5, 2018

During his appearance, Lemon trashed Fox News.

“The other cable networks have picked sides. I know people like to say that CNN has picked sides. We picked the side of truth. I think in this era, the Trump era, the truth can seem partisan when it’s not,” Lemon said, as reported by The Washington Times. “The other networks have picked sides. If you watch one, you think the president always smells like flowers.”

Asked which network he meant, Lemon was quick to reply.

“That would be Fox,” Lemon said. “It is. It’s state-run TV. It’s nothing else. Let’s be honest. That’s what it is.”

He called the Fox show “Fox and Friends” a “MAGA-phone” and slapped MSNBC for promulgating the “fairy tale” that Trump will be impeached.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.