Parler Share
News
CNN host and moderator Don Lemon speaks to the crowd attending a Democratic presidential debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on July 31, 2019.
CNN host and moderator Don Lemon speaks to the crowd attending a Democratic presidential debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on July 31, 2019. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Don Lemon Makes Another Apology Before His Return to Air, But Twitter Users Quickly Point Out What's Missing

 By The Associated Press  February 22, 2023 at 5:28am
Parler Share

CNN anchor Don Lemon tweeted an apology to viewers for his remarks about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley shortly before returning to work on Wednesday, then stuck to the news.

He made no mention of his comments last week that Haley was not in “her prime” during “CNN This Morning,” instead reporting on stories such as President Joe Biden’s trip to Ukraine, the Ohio train derailment and winter weather.

Lemon, within the hour before he went on the air, tweeted that he appreciated the opportunity to return to work. He was absent for three days.

“To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I’m sorry,” he tweeted. “I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better.”

Trending:
Trump Has 3-Word Message for Biden After Landing in East Palestine to Visit Victims of Train Crisis

His tweet made no mention of Haley, as many on Twitter pointed out.

The former South Carolina governor has called Lemon’s comments “sexist” and has been referring to them in fundraising appeals.

Related:
Don Lemon Gets Ominous Message From Boss After CNN Gets Ratings Boost from His Departure – Report

On Thursday’s show, Lemon and fellow hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins had been discussing Haley’s suggestion that politicians over 75 should be subject to mandatory mental competency tests.

“Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry,” Lemon said. He said a woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s. Haley is 51.

Do you think Don Lemon is going to get fired from CNN?

He doubled down on his message even after being challenged by his female colleagues.

“I think we need to qualify,” Harlow said at one point. “Are you talking about prime for childbearing or are you talking about prime for being president?”

Lemon told his female co-anchors not to “shoot the messenger.”

“That’s not according to me,” he said. “If you Google ‘when is a woman in her prime,’ it’ll say 20s, 30s and 40s. I’m not saying I agree with it.”

After video of his comments spread quickly online, Lemon tweeted regret for his “inartful and irrelevant” comments.

He was scolded the next day by CNN chief executive Chris Licht during an internal staff meeting and appeared on the call to apologize.

Late Sunday, Licht told staff members in a memo that Lemon would return to work and undergo unspecified “formal training.”

Licht said in the memo, obtained by The Associated Press, that it was important that the network balance accountability with fostering a culture in which people “can own, learn and grow from their mistakes.”

Lemon was switched from his own prime-time show when a revamped “CNN This Morning” was launched in November, one of Licht’s biggest swings since taking control of the network last year.

Between poor ratings and awkwardness between the new anchor team, it hasn’t gone well.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




First Lady Reveals If Biden Will Run for President in 2024
Publisher Makes Woke Edits to Classic Roald Dahl Books, But Public's Response Forces Co. to Think Twice
Country Star Brad Paisley Releases Song Featuring Zelenskyy, Made Changes at Ukrainian President's Request
Biden Administration Releases 2 Pakistani Detainees from Guantanamo Bay
Federal Authorities Arrest Founder of 'Woke' Media Company at Manhattan Hotel
See more...

Conversation