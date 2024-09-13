“Journalist” Don Lemon has struggled to stay relevant since his departure from CNN in 2023.

While he’s willing to pull whacky stunts like littering his new book in New York City, sometimes his antics are just downright foul and insensitive.

His latest attempt for relevancy — congratulations it worked, Lemon — is to mock and belittle former first lady Melania Trump over concerns and questions she has surrounding the July 13 assassination attempt on her husband, former President Donald Trump.

In anticipation for her new book, “Melania,” set to be released next month, Trump released a video in which she called attention to the aforementioned events of July.

Lemon used the video for his own social media, editing a video of himself in at the bottom of the screen reacting to her statements by shaking his head, rolling his eyes, and putting his face in his hand.

Fox News reported, the video, which Lemon posted to his TikTok page, has since been deleted. Political commentator Libs of TikTok reposted the video via X on Wednesday.

Don Lemon mocks Melania Trump describing her distress over the attempted ass*ss*nation of her husband. Sick. pic.twitter.com/4LGbBeKomN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2024

As Trump spoke into the camera and said, “The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrible and distressing experience,” Lemon captioned the footage across the top of the screen with the question, “WHAT IS THIS?!?” as he can be seen sighing and rolling his eyes.

Should Lemon issue an apology? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (644 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

Trump continued, saying, “I can’t help but wonder, why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech? There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth.”

Lemon proceeded to shake his head and gesticulate as if all the facts are already known and the events from Butler, Pennsylvania, are clear as day.

It’s confusing what Lemon is trying to communicate in this reaction — aside from telling viewers he’s totally insensitive towards a woman who almost lost her husband when he was shot in the head.

Users were quick to flip the script on him. As Fox reported, he was branded “attention-starved.”

Radio Host Stacey Washington encouraged him to, “Do better.”

We should all be distressed when someone tries to kill a former president and actually kills an innocent man in the crowd. Do better Don Lemon. — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) September 12, 2024

Political commentator Gunther Eagleman labeled Lemon “a disgrace” and “leftist trash.”

Don Lemon is leftist trash! He is a disgrace. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 12, 2024

There are legitimate questions surrounding July 13.

If Lemon were a real journalist, he would be in Butler and Washington D.C., interviewing rallygoers and demanding answers from the federal government.

Instead, he took the easier route: sitting in front of camera and doing whatever this is.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.