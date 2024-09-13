Share
Don Lemon, left is receiving backlash for a video in which he questioned the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, center, and mocked former first lady Melania Trump, right.
Don Lemon Slammed as 'Attention-Starved' for Wildly Inappropriate Mockery of Melania Trump's Assassination Fears

 By Samuel Short  September 13, 2024 at 11:50am
“Journalist” Don Lemon has struggled to stay relevant since his departure from CNN in 2023.

While he’s willing to pull whacky stunts like littering his new book in New York City, sometimes his antics are just downright foul and insensitive.

His latest attempt for relevancy — congratulations it worked, Lemon — is to mock and belittle former first lady Melania Trump over concerns and questions she has surrounding the July 13 assassination attempt on her husband, former President Donald Trump.

In anticipation for her new book, “Melania,” set to be released next month, Trump released a video in which she called attention to the aforementioned events of July.

Lemon used the video for his own social media, editing a video of himself in at the bottom of the screen reacting to her statements by shaking his head, rolling his eyes, and putting his face in his hand.

Fox News reported, the video, which Lemon posted to his TikTok page, has since been deleted. Political commentator Libs of TikTok reposted the video via X on Wednesday.

As Trump spoke into the camera and said, “The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrible and distressing experience,” Lemon captioned the footage across the top of the screen with the question, “WHAT IS THIS?!?” as he can be seen sighing and rolling his eyes.

Should Lemon issue an apology?

Trump continued, saying, “I can’t help but wonder, why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech? There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth.”

Lemon proceeded to shake his head and gesticulate as if all the facts are already known and the events from Butler, Pennsylvania, are clear as day.

It’s confusing what Lemon is trying to communicate in this reaction — aside from telling viewers he’s totally insensitive towards a woman who almost lost her husband when he was shot in the head.

Users were quick to flip the script on him. As Fox reported, he was branded “attention-starved.”

Radio Host Stacey Washington encouraged him to, “Do better.”

Political commentator Gunther Eagleman labeled Lemon “a disgrace” and “leftist trash.”

There are legitimate questions surrounding July 13.

If Lemon were a real journalist, he would be in Butler and Washington D.C., interviewing rallygoers and demanding answers from the federal government.

Instead, he took the easier route: sitting in front of camera and doing whatever this is.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




