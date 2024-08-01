Share
Don Lemon Sues Elon Musk in Hilariously Boastful Lawsuit

 By Bryan Chai  August 1, 2024 at 3:29pm
The bitter feud between former CNN pundit Don Lemon and tech mogul Elon Musk just got ugly in a litigious way.

To wit, Lemon and Musk have been sniping at each other since the two briefly linked up to launch “The Don Lemon Show” on social media platform X, which Musk owns.

In short, the relationship was disastrous.

Musk turned out to be the first, last and only guest to appear on Lemon’s X show in March, as the SpaceX owner swiftly pulled the plug on the show after a disastrous and awkward first interview.

When X posted about ending the business partnership with Lemon’s show, Musk responded to a user who asked what had happened.

“His approach was basically just ‘CNN, but on social media’, which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying,” Musk posted. “And, instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity.”

Musk did note that both Lemon and former CNN president Jeff Zucker were still welcome to produce content on X, there just wouldn’t be any formal business partnerships.

Lemon initially responded by complaining loudly about Musk ending the business partnership, but now he appears to be taking a more attacking approach.

According to a lawsuit obtained by Variety, Lemon is suing Musk for damages on a number of issues.

The lawsuit noted that Lemon is suing Musk on the grounds of fraud, negligent misrepresentation, misappropriation of name and likeness (common law), misappropriation of name and likeness (civil code), breach of express contract and unjust enrichment.

Furthermore, the lawsuit also offered some mighty high praise for the polarizing Lemon.

“Relatable and charismatic, Lemon’s work defies genre, candidly exposing injustice and the resiliency of the human spirit,” the lawsuit said. “At all times throughout his career, Lemon has been an exemplary journalist known ‘for sticking his finger in the eyes of powerful people [including politicians and public officials], asking uncomfortable questions, and, as a black, gay man, fighting to make diverse viewpoints heard.’”

The lawsuit goes on to further allege two key things:

  1. Musk was losing advertisers on X.
  2. To counter that, Musk and X were looking to work with “reputable figures whose name, likeness and reputation they could use to piggyback off of to retain advertisers.”

According to Variety, the lawsuit was filed Thursday in California.

The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

