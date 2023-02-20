Don Lemon Taking 'Holiday,' May Be Gone Forever, According to Insider: Report

Don Lemon’s days at CNN may be numbered.

An insider source at the establishment media network said Lemon is taking a “holiday” from his duties amid an uproar over a sexist remark last week, according to Fox News.

The eventual date of Lemon’s return to on-air duties depends on “where his head is at,” according to the insider.

Lemon’s absence followed a segment Thursday on “CNN This Morning” in which he questioned Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley’s viability as a candidate on the basis of her age.

Lemon claimed that Haley, 51, “isn’t in her prime,” appearing to conflate child-bearing with her political career.

Don Lemon: “Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry, when a woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s, and 30s, and maybe 40s…” Poppy Harlow: “Are you talking about prime for like child bearing?” “Don’t shoot the messenger! I’m just saying what the facts are! Google it!” pic.twitter.com/n1HmtkWTpl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 16, 2023

Lemon later walked back the “prime” remark in a Thursday afternoon Twitter post, though he did not apologize to Haley directly.

The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn’t define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 16, 2023

The bizarre monologue merited Lemon criticism from CNN’s bosses, with CEO Chris Licht reportedly stating during an editorial conference call Friday that he was disappointed with the progressive media personality.

The controversy might even bring about the end of Lemon’s employment amid Licht’s shuffling of personnel at the media organization.

A report by The Daily Beast on Sunday cited a CNN source who claimed the matter had led to “ongoing conversations about Don’s future.” The Daily Beast headlined the report, “Don Lemon Benched on Monday Over Sexist Remark Scandal, Insiders Say.”

Lemon had been expected to be back on “CNN This Morning” on Monday, according to the New York Post.

Should Don Lemon be kicked off the air for his outrageous behavior? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (1312 Votes) No: 4% (51 Votes)

Since being reassigned from his primetime show, Lemon has consistently feuded with his co-hosts on “CNN This Morning” — Penny Harlow and Kaitlin Collins.

Earlier this month, Lemon barreled over Harlow to criticize the line of questioning that Collins employed in an interview with Republican Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

Lemon even delayed a commercial break to lecture Harlow in a monologue that invoked QAnon and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Lemon has consistently interrupted his colleagues live on the air.

Awkward. Supercut by @CurtisHouck of Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins interrupting each other on just one broadcast of CNN This Morning. pic.twitter.com/8hw23vFtsT — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 6, 2023

“He is a constant distraction,” a CNN insider told The Daily Beast.

Lemon was promoted by former CNN President Jeff Zucker, who was driven out of the network due to a sexual misconduct scandal.

CNN’s new executives have sought to rebrand the partisan media organization into a neutral news platform, eschewing the progressive opinion content personalities such as Lemon are known for.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.