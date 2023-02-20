Parler Share
News

Don Lemon Taking 'Holiday,' May Be Gone Forever, According to Insider: Report

 By Richard Moorhead  February 20, 2023 at 4:47am
Parler Share

Don Lemon’s days at CNN may be numbered.

An insider source at the establishment media network said Lemon is taking a “holiday” from his duties amid an uproar over a sexist remark last week, according to Fox News.

The eventual date of Lemon’s return to on-air duties depends on “where his head is at,” according to the insider.

Lemon’s absence followed a segment Thursday on “CNN This Morning” in which he questioned Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley’s viability as a candidate on the basis of her age.

Lemon claimed that Haley, 51, “isn’t in her prime,” appearing to conflate child-bearing with her political career.

Trending:
Mother of 'Arab-Latina' Diversity Leader Unmasks Her Own Daughter with Career-Killing News

Lemon later walked back the “prime” remark in a Thursday afternoon Twitter post, though he did not apologize to Haley directly.

The bizarre monologue merited Lemon criticism from CNN’s bosses, with CEO Chris Licht reportedly stating during an editorial conference call Friday that he was disappointed with the progressive media personality.

The controversy might even bring about the end of Lemon’s employment amid Licht’s shuffling of personnel at the media organization.

A report by The Daily Beast on Sunday cited a CNN source who claimed the matter had led to “ongoing conversations about Don’s future.” The Daily Beast headlined the report, “Don Lemon Benched on Monday Over Sexist Remark Scandal, Insiders Say.”

Lemon had been expected to be back on “CNN This Morning” on Monday, according to the New York Post.

Should Don Lemon be kicked off the air for his outrageous behavior?

Since being reassigned from his primetime show, Lemon has consistently feuded with his co-hosts on “CNN This Morning” — Penny Harlow and Kaitlin Collins.

Earlier this month, Lemon barreled over Harlow to criticize the line of questioning that Collins employed in an interview with Republican Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

Lemon even delayed a commercial break to lecture Harlow in a monologue that invoked QAnon and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Lemon has consistently interrupted his colleagues live on the air.

“He is a constant distraction,” a CNN insider told The Daily Beast.

Lemon was promoted by former CNN President Jeff Zucker, who was driven out of the network due to a sexual misconduct scandal.

Related:
CNN Staffers Shocked as Sex Scandal Hits Network, Leads to Top Producer's Departure: Report

CNN’s new executives have sought to rebrand the partisan media organization into a neutral news platform, eschewing the progressive opinion content personalities such as Lemon are known for.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Biden Delegation Gets Bad News About Spy Balloon After Meeting with Chinese Officials
Mayorkas Refuses to Resign, Declares US a 'Place of Refuge' for World's Immigrants
American Pilots Alerted as New Massive Foreign Object Appears in Skies
Don Lemon Taking 'Holiday,' May Be Gone Forever, According to Insider: Report
Scandal Unfolds as Public Realizes Who Is Overseeing California Attorney General's Budget
See more...

Conversation