Former CNN anchor and independent journalist Don Lemon’s time away from network television has exacerbated his own delusions: he could not manage a news show for CNN but now believes becoming president is possible.

Before doing that, though, he would need a sign from his god who is apparently a woman.

Lemon made an appearance on “Pod Save America” alongside host Alex Wagner where he, unsurprisingly, couldn’t help but talk about President Donald Trump, leading Lemon to opine about his own presidential aspirations.

“Do I ever think about it, yes. Could it happen?” Lemon asked. “Yeah, it could happen. If the opportunity presented itself.”

“I know people are going to think I’m crazy, this is going to be the headline, people are going to laugh about it, I think I could be president of the United States. I could definitely run this country better than Donald Trump.”

The shock of no one, Lemon, claims to be an independent, and says he would run as a Democrat.

“Am I at that point now? No, and I know people are going to say, ‘Don Lemon is crazy’ but yeah look, why can’t I think about running for office,” Lemon said.

“Why can’t I think about being president of the United States when look at what we have.”

He then brought up former President Barack Obama, who Lemon, if elected would rank alongside in the F-tier of presidents.

“Did anybody think Barack Obama, as he says, this guy with a funny name is from a mixed background, did anybody ever think that he would become president, that he had that aspiration? I don’t have an aspiration to become president, but I do think that I could run this country a lot better than Donald Trump,” the former CNN host continued.

On the note of Lemon’s beliefs, never mind the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, to salt the wound that is this cringeworthy diatribe, the former CNN host had to tell Fox News about the higher power he needed assurance from before running.

“As a child, my parents taught me I could be and do anything I wanted, and I believed them. As a person of faith, I’d have to first consult with my creator about that. If she (my creator) gives me a sign, and so do the people, then it’s game on. Somebody has to fix all of the s**t Donald Trump f***ed up,” Lemon said.

NEW – DON LEMON: “I think I could be President of United States. I could definitely run this country better than Donald Trump.” “Why can’t I think about running for office?” pic.twitter.com/2rIT3aUlFa — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) April 1, 2026

Trump’s ascension to the Oval Office has created an environment where other celebrities and TV personalities believe they could do the same.

Of course, the differences between Trump and Lemon are vast.

One is a billionaire businessman known for his legendary work ethic that even young men struggle to keep pace with.

The other is a whiney homosexual who consistently tries to use his race and his attraction to men as a means of gaining notoriety.

Ironically, for the Democrats, it could not hurt to get Lemon more involved if he had the urge.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris had no accomplishments to run on.

She is a mixed-race woman and has only found success in life because of that. Her 2024 campaign as the Democratic nominee was a spectacular failure.

When put in the spotlight, it was obvious making her the replacement for an aging President Joe Biden was a mistaken.

With all of that in mind, Lemon might be just as qualified as she is – he isn’t, making him the Democrats ideal choice.

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