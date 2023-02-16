Don Lemon Utters 'Dumbest Thing Ever Said on CNN' - And Hilariously Cites Google as His Source

CNN’s Don Lemon made a belittling comment about women on his low-rated morning show Thursday and cited Google as his source.

In today’s society, overt sexism is not generally tolerated. In Lemon’s case, we can probably assume his comment was made with confidence and without fear of repercussion because he checks off enough diversity boxes.

In any event, Lemon’s short tenure as a co-host of “CNN This Morning” has been an unmitigated disaster. The calamity continued unabated on Thursday as the dedicated left-wing activist took on a new enemy: women older than 40.

As he discussed Nikki Haley’s presidential bid in relation to her comments on some of America’s elected officials being too old, he implied the former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor is over the hill.

“This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable,” Lemon said. “I think it’s the wrong road to go down.”

“She says people, you know, politicians or something are not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry. When a woman is considered to be in her prime — in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

He treated his next remark as if it were some sort of mic drop.

“That’s not according to me,” he said. “If you Google ‘when is a woman in her prime,’ it’ll say 20s, 30s and 40s. I’m not saying I agree with it.”

“Don’t shoot the messenger! I’m just saying what the facts are! Google it.”

Don Lemon: “Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry, when a woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s, and 30s, and maybe 40s…” Poppy Harlow: “Are you talking about prime for like child bearing?” “Don’t shoot the messenger! I’m just saying what the facts are! Google it!” pic.twitter.com/n1HmtkWTpl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 16, 2023

Lemon’s stunningly tone-deaf and chauvinistic comments were met with instant backlash from co-host Poppy Harlow and from social media users. So was his assumption that the first thing one finds in a Google search is the unquestionable truth.

Clay Travis called the remarks “the dumbest thing ever said on CNN.”

WARNING: The following tweet contains strong language that some readers will find offensive.

Don Lemon’s political research for his show is literally, by his own words, googling, “When is a woman in her prime?” and then taking whatever he reads there as fact. Simply remarkable. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 16, 2023

Others also laid into Lemon:

.@CNN should fire @donlemon. Low ratings aside — his comments are extremely inappropriate and unbecoming of a journalist. https://t.co/qociXZuzXF — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) February 16, 2023

Just heard @donlemon said @NikkiHaley is “past her prime”

as a woman. And then when challenged he said: “just google it!” And @@CNN wonders why they are hemorrhaging viewers. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 16, 2023

Leftist misogyny: Imagine, the year is 2015, and Don Lemon is saying the exact same thing about Hillary Clinton…. https://t.co/UBAB4u5vsR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 16, 2023

Laughing at the thought of Don Lemon Googling “when are women in their prime?” on his phone before going on the air today lmfao. https://t.co/uaQSgmPotV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 16, 2023

Don Lemon never had a “prime.” He just failed upwards. https://t.co/PTecm87EMF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 16, 2023

It has probably been mentioned a thousand times over, but it’s still worth noting President Joe Biden is 80 years old.

