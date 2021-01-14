Don Lemon: If You Voted for Trump, You Are on the Side of 'the Klan,' 'Nazis'

CNN’s Don Lemon argued on Wednesday that anyone who voted for President Donald Trump is aligned with the Ku Klux Klan and Nazis.

That’s quite a breathtaking statement, given that Trump garnered more than 74 million votes: the most of any incumbent president ever and the second most of any presidential candidate.

Carrying Lemon’s logic forward, anyone who supported the Black Lives Matter movement, including Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, must be grouped in with those who murdered police in cold blood, occupied police headquarters, burned down and looted businesses, beat American citizens and injured security personnel defending the White House last year.

In fact, the Secret Service became so concerned when “protesters” threatened to breach an outer protective fence line near the White House on May 29 that President Donald Trump was reportedly moved down to a bunker below the executive mansion.

Coronavirus, Riots, White House Siege: unfolding simultaneously in the US… And Trump is hiding from protest in underground bunker. pic.twitter.com/8exN1A0CKT — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) June 1, 2020

That’s how this grouping of people in with the fringe elements of movements works, right, Don?

Harris supported a fund set up to bail people out of jail who had been arrested during last summer’s riots.

Think of that. The now vice president-elect and U.S. senator put her name behind supporting lawless and violent conduct.

By contrast, Trump has consistently called for law and order, including at the Capitol before the incursion Jan. 6. In his speech, for which the House of Representatives impeached him, the president specifically asked his supporters to “peacefully” protest.

None of these facts matters to Lemon.

CNN host Chris Cuomo asked his colleague to respond to the valid point that Trump voters cannot be all grouped together.

Lemon disagreed.

“If you are on that side, you need to think about the side you are on. I am never on the side of the Klan. I am never — principled people, conservative or liberal, never on the Klan’s side. Principled people, conservative or liberal, never on the Nazis’ side,” he said.

“Principled people who are conservative or liberal, never on the side that treats their fellow Americans as less than, that says that your fellow Americans should not exist, that says your fellow Americans should be in a concentration camp or that sides with slavery or sides with any sort of bigotry,” Lemon said.

CNN’s @DonLemon: If you voted for Trump, you’re with the Klan & the Capitol Hill rioters pic.twitter.com/xDi7zQwt9O — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 14, 2021

What???

When in the world have Trump or his supporters advocated for such things?

He has been called the most pro-Israel president ever. Further, Trump did well among minority voters in relation to other recent Republican presidential candidates and increased his support among African-Americans and Hispanics compared with 2016.

Were these Latinos, African-Americans, Jewish-Americans and others somehow deceived about the president’s true agenda, having observed him in office for nearly four years?

That agenda, by the way, led to the lowest unemployment rates ever recorded for multiple minority groups.

Cuomo gave Lemon a chance to perhaps dial it back a bit and give Trump voters some benefit of the doubt.

“What if they say, ‘I don’t agree with those people, I just like Trump’s policies?'” Cuomo asked.

That did not fly with Lemon either.

“Well, then get out of the crowd with them. Get out of the crowd with them,” he said.

“You’re in the crowd who voted for Trump. If you voted for Trump, you voted for the person who the Klan supported,” Lemon continued. “You voted for the person who Nazis support. You voted for the person who the alt-right supports. That’s the crowd that you are in.

“You voted for the person who incited a crowd to go into the Capitol and potentially take the lives of lawmakers, took the lives of police officers, took the lives, innocent lives, who were there on the Capitol that day. You voted on that side, and the people in Washington are continuing to vote on that side.”

The lawbreakers who engaged in violence or entered the Capitol last week are responsible for their own conduct and are not representative of Trump voters.

CNN reported Wednesday, “Evidence uncovered so far, including weapons and tactics seen on surveillance video, suggests a level of planning that has led investigators to believe the attack on the US Capitol was not just a protest that spiraled out of control, a federal law enforcement official says.”

Ya think? People showed up at the Capitol complex area with body armor, ropes, helmets, ladders, sledgehammers, gas masks, pipe bombs. In other words, these were not protesters turned rioters by Trump’s speech that day.

#FBIWFO is offering a reward of up to $50K for info leading to the location, arrest & conviction of the person(s) responsible for the pipe bombs found in DC on Jan. 6. https://t.co/q9pdw6Rnoy pic.twitter.com/aQ7Vz4uydO — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 8, 2021

Lemon’s logic does not stand. The fringe does not define the whole.

Tens of millions of people voted for Trump, not because they are racists or rioters, but because they believe in freedom and truly want to see America made great again.

