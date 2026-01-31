Don Lemon Walks Free With No Bond, No Travel Limits

Former CNN host Don Lemon will walk free Friday after a judge ordered his release without bond following his arrest.

Federal agents arrested Lemon on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Authorities said Lemon stormed an evangelical church in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The court imposed no domestic travel restrictions, clearing Lemon to move freely within the United States, according to Daily Caller News Foundation West Coast Reporter Hailey Gomez, who was in the courtroom when the decision was announced.

The judge approved international travel, allowing Lemon to proceed with his annual trip to France, court officials said during the hearing.

