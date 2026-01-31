Share
News
Journalist Don Lemon waves outside federal court on Jan. 30, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.
Journalist Don Lemon waves outside federal court on Jan. 30, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Don Lemon Walks Free With No Bond, No Travel Limits

 By Mariane Angela  January 30, 2026 at 5:18pm
Share

Former CNN host Don Lemon will walk free Friday after a judge ordered his release without bond following his arrest.

Federal agents arrested Lemon on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Authorities said Lemon stormed an evangelical church in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The court imposed no domestic travel restrictions, clearing Lemon to move freely within the United States, according to Daily Caller News Foundation West Coast Reporter Hailey Gomez, who was in the courtroom when the decision was announced.

The judge approved international travel, allowing Lemon to proceed with his annual trip to France, court officials said during the hearing.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Mariane Angela
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




How Activists Embed Leftist Ideology in K–12 Schools
Homan Snaps Back at CNN Reporter Accusing ICE of Instilling 'Fear'
Democrat Mayor Admits He's Coordinating With Other Leaders to Thwart ICE
Alex Pretti's Family Hires Attorneys Connected to George Floyd and Derek Chauvin's Prosecution
Black Pastor Gives Don Lemon a Warning After Storming Church: 'Don Lemon, Don't Come Here'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation