Share
Opinion
Premium
A portrait of former President Ronald Reagan hangs behind President Donald Trump as he makes an announcement on prescription drugs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 30, 2025.
Premium
A portrait of former President Ronald Reagan hangs behind President Donald Trump as he makes an announcement on prescription drugs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 30, 2025. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Donald Trump and 1980s Deja Vu: Maduro's Capture Just Latest Example

 By Randy DeSoto  January 6, 2026 at 4:30am
Share

For any who lived through the 1980s and certainly those of us who came of age politically during that time, it feels like déjà vu.

And this sense was only heightened by the daring nighttime military operation to apprehend Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro for leading a narco-terrorist state.

During the summer of 1988, I was a West Point cadet attending Jungle School in Panama about a year and a half before U.S. forces invaded the Central American nation to capture fugitive drug lord Manuel Noriega.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Breaking: Tim Walz Prepping National Guard to Deal With Leftist Insurrectionists He Himself Helped Create
Infamous 'Quality Learing Center' Day Care Officially Shuts Down
Mark Kelly Gives CNN Rambling Response When Asked If Troops Who Captured Maduro Should Have Disobeyed Their Orders
Alert: Michael Reagan, Son of President Ronald Reagan, Has Died
U.S. Mint Releases 250th Anniversary Quarter - A Tribute to the Christian Roots of the Country
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation