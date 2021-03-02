Donald Trump: While Biden Keeps Americans in Lockdown, He's Opening America to Refugees

In a recent appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said it will take until the “end of 2021” before we “will be approaching a degree of normality.” Another of Biden’s top health advisers warned that new variants of the coronavirus might lead to further lockdowns in months ahead.

It’s one year into the pandemic, and indoor restaurant dining in many states is still limited at best, houses of worship are operating at a fractional capacity, entertainment and fitness venues are substantially restricted and many citizens continue to shelter in place at home. Throughout the country, school is a purely online experience.

But while Biden and the Democrats have clenched our economy, they have relaxed our borders.

Last month, the president signed an executive order aimed at revamping the U.S. refugee resettlement program and vastly expanding refugee admissions. Although his predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, set the refugee admissions cap at 15,000, Biden aims to quadruple that number to 62,500 for the current budget year and raise it to 125,000 starting in October, when the 2022 fiscal year begins.

Today, @POTUS announced that he will soon sign an executive order to welcome 125,000 refugees during fiscal year 2022. 👏 We’ll have full coverage once it’s signed. There is more to be done to fully restore welcome, but for now, we’re celebrating! #RefugeesWelcome #Welcome125k pic.twitter.com/13pcp8mxFF — CWS (@CWS_global) February 4, 2021

The former president spoke out about the discrepancy Sunday.

During his keynote address at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, Trump said Biden has “already increased refugee admissions by nearly 10 times, but in effect, it will soon be hundreds of times as millions of people flow up through our soon-to-be-open borders.”

“Your families still cannot go out to eat at local restaurants, but Joe Biden is bringing in thousands upon thousands of refugees from all over the world — people that nobody knows anything about,” Trump said. “We don’t have crime records, we don’t have health records — what are they bringing in with them?”

Biden also has halted construction of the wall on the southern border and rescinded the “zero tolerance” policy under which the Department of Justice criminally charged all adult migrants caught sneaking into our country at locations other than designated ports of entry.

Just hours after Biden’s inauguration, he placed a halt on most deportations — including of felons, MS-13 gangsters and convicted sex offenders — for whom immigration courts, after having provided the full panoply of due process rights, had issued orders of removal. Last week, a Texas federal judge struck down Biden’s deportation moratorium, allowing the deportations to continue for the time being.

By presidential proclamation on Jan.20, Biden rescinded the national security travel ban on migrants coming from countries plagued by terrorism.

Biden also has jettisoned the “Remain in Mexico” policy under which asylum seekers were required to wait in Mexico while their claims are adjudicated in U.S. immigration courts.

Instead, he has reverted to the Obama-era policy of “catch and release,” under which illegal immigrants, upon being apprehended, are issued the equivalent of a summons and released into the American interior — many never to be seen again.

The Biden administration is releasing these immigrants into U.S. communities without even giving them a COVID-19 test, according to A.J. Louderback, the sheriff of Jackson County, Texas.

These policies, along with Biden’s proposal for wide-ranging amnesty for illegal immigrants, are causing a surge of unaccompanied minors at the southern border, and it’s only expected to get worse.

In an ironic twist, while many American children have been denied a classroom education for nearly a year due to blue-state lockdown measures and the timorousness of Democratic elected officials to confront the teachers unions, unaccompanied minors in Department of Health and Human Services shelters are being provided in-person schooling.

It seems that the U.S. is wide open, after all — for everyone but Americans, that is.

