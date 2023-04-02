Parler Share
Donald Trump Has Big Plans for His Mugshot Once It Is Taken: Report

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  April 2, 2023
New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of former President Donald Trump on trumped-up charges last Thursday sent shockwaves throughout America.

Fox News reports that Trump is scheduled to arrive at the Centre Street courthouse in New York City on Tuesday morning for processing ahead of his 2:15 p.m. arraignment. He expected to plead not guilty to all charges stemming from the alleged hush money payments made on his behalf to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

A close friend of the former president told The Daily Mail he plans to capitalize on his mugshot which he is sure will be “the most famous one in the history of the world.” Trump intends to “use it to raise millions for his presidential campaign.”

The Mail reports that the image will be “plastered on coffee mugs, tea towels, posters, T-shirts and flags.”

The friend, Toni Holt Kramer, is the founder of the “Trumpettes,” a group of women who stand firmly behind Trump.

Kramer told the Mail, “President Trump and his supporters know the mugshot sums up the witch-hunt against Mr. Trump and is emblematic of everything that is wrong with the banana republic that [President] Biden’s America has become.”

She said, “President Trump knows his mugshot will become the most famous mugshot ever in the history of the world.”

“It’s something that will become symbolic of the Left’s attack on Trump and any attempt to use it to humiliate him will backfire spectacularly,” she noted.

Kramer is convinced that, “Everyone is going to want it. Even his detractors.”

Would you buy Trump’s mugshot?

And she just may be right.

News of Trump’s indictment last Thursday sucked the oxygen out of every other story. Fox News moved to a continuous coverage format (no commercial breaks) for several hours to cover reaction to the unprecedented event.

The Trump campaign announced it had raised over $4 million within the first 24 hours of the indictment. And significantly, “over 25 percent of donations came from first-time donors.”

One source told the Mail that, “By Friday night there had been more than $4 million in donations and it was looking like we’d raise $5 million by the end of this weekend. … Donations are pouring in from every state in America.”

The source said, “Plans are in place to offer items printed with the mugshot on Trump’s official website” and noted, “We are hoping to have the items for sale within 48 hours of his arraignment.”

Finally, they added, “Once the presidential campaign kicks into gear you’ll be seeing Trump’s mugshot everywhere.”

I don’t doubt it.

Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth writes commentary for The Western Journal and The Washington Examiner. Her articles have appeared on many websites, including MSN, RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter or LinkedIn.
