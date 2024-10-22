'Donald Trump Can't Lose' if Incredible Early Voting Trend Continues, Political Expert Mark Halperin Says

It appears that Republicans are heeding Donald Trump’s and the Republican National Committee’s advice to bank your vote before Election Day.

This helps the GOP ground game, so they can check off who has voted and push registered Republicans who have yet to get to the polls.

Democrats have been doing this for multiple election cycles, allowing them to run up the score in early and mail-in voting.

Mark Halperin — a commentator for Newsmax and former political director for ABC News — pointed to the example of Nevada, which is seen as the toughest of the seven swing states for Trump to carry, on his podcast “The Morning Meeting” on Tuesday.

Halperin quoted a piece from Nevada Independent reporter Jon Ralston, who wrote on Monday, “The Clark [County] firewall has all but collapsed (it’s 4,500 votes) and the rurals are way overperforming their share of the electorate with what has been tabulated, nearly 4 points – almost all taken from Clark’s share.”

“The large mail ballot lead enjoyed by Dems has been erased and more by the GOP lead in in-person early voting. The Rs lead by about 8,000 votes statewide,” Ralston added.

“A few more days like this and the Democratic led bed-wetting will reach epic proportions,” Halperin said, explaining that the phenomena is not just happening in Nevada, but in other key swing states.

He cautioned, “As we said yesterday, don’t over-read the early vote. It can change. We don’t know exactly who’s casting these ballots, how they’re voting, etc., but every analyst I’ve talked to in the last 24 hours, including people who speak publicly say, if this continues, Donald Trump can’t lose, because the Democrats can’t possibly do well enough on Election Day.”

Sean Spicer — a former RNC communications director and Newsmax host — agreed.

“We’ve gone through the data. It’s unbelievable. It’s almost too good to be true on our side, so I don’t want to get giddy or excited,” he said.

“When someone like Ralston has to admit something like this, that’s a big deal,” Spicer added, arguing the reporter trends to the left.

He also emphasized, concerning Nevada, “Of the seven states, that is Trump’s worst and yet that is what’s happening in the early vote.”

Additionally, Spicer noted that his GOP contacts in North Carolina and Georgia are “absolutely giddy” with the early voting tallies.

Early voting numbers for Republicans are looking good in Arizona, too, compared to Democrats, NBC affiliate KPNX-TV reported Monday.

GOP voters had turned in just over 214,000 ballots statewide versus the Democrats more than 179,000.

Voting certainly appeared robust at the early voting location I went to in Phoenix on Monday.

Arizona’s early voting returns compared to 2020. 👀 pic.twitter.com/lMgt5HFa4c — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 22, 2024

Former Democrat operative Dan Turrentine agrees that early vote numbers could spell trouble for Democrats, pointing out they are underperforming in Philadelphia, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

“It appears that some of our base voters are not very energized right now,” he admitted.

But Turrentine elaborated in a Monday post on X, “People have asked my thoughts on early voting. On the surface, it appears to be good news for Trump. But, what I have wondered is are these new or low propensity voters or regular voters. The former would be good news, the latter, robbing Peter to pay Paul.

“According to [Harris campaign consultant and former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe] ‘in the early voting data we’re seeing so far, there’s no suggestion they are turning out a bunch of irregular voters. In fact, in every battleground, I think, we’ve got more irregular voters than he does.’ If correct, this would mean no Trump advantage, so far,” Turrentine contended.

People have asked my thoughts on early voting. On the surface, it appears to be good news for Trump. But, what I have wondered is are these new or low propensity voters or regular voters. The former would be good news, the latter, robbing Peter to pay Paul. According to… — dan turrentine (@danturrentine) October 21, 2024

Spicer said regarding the election overall, “There has been a clean up of voter rolls in many of these states, which I think has been extremely helpful.”

Plus, he highlighted that Republican voter registration is way up and the major election issues of the economy, immigration, and public safety, favor the GOP this cycle.

Halperin summarized, “No one will tell you, no matter how partisan they are, no one will tell you that the early voting data is anything but scary for Democrats so far, and if on Election Day this trend continues, the election will be over on Election Day before we even know who votes.”

So, it appears it’s full-steam ahead for Republicans in the effort to swamp the vote. Good.

