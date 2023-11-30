Donald Trump Celebrates After Massive Endorsement by BLM Leader, Dems Should Be Nervous

Just when you think nothing could make the Democrats more worried than they are right now about the 2024 presidential race, it gets worse for them.

Mark Fisher, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island, made waves on Tuesday when he vocalized support for the Republican frontrunner, former President Donald Trump.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” Fisher slammed Democrats, saying, “It’s obvious that the Democratic Party is not for us.”

The BLM leader told Fox News host Lawrence Jones that it’s the “duplicity” and the “hypocrisy” of the Democrats that made him support Trump.

“We’re not stupid. The brothers are not stupid. We understand when someone’s for us and when someone is not,” he said.

Fisher argued that Democratic policies “actually strike at the heart of the black family and the nuclear family.”

He said a lot of people are misinformed about Trump.

“Personally, I love the man,” Fisher said. “I mean, how could you not like a real man — how would you not relate to someone like that?”

He went so far as to say he would “stump for Trump.”







However, Fisher said he remained committed to the Black Lives Matter organization.

“My message that I preach and that I tout is unity,” he said.

On an earlier appearance on “The Kim Iversen Show,” Fisher said the Democrats were a “racist party.”

He also praised Trump’s record, saying, “He’s going to tell you how it is.”

“Trump has done more for the black community than any president I can think of in my lifetime,” Fisher said.







Following the interview, Trump made a statement on Truth Social in which he indicated that he had reached out to Fisher and had a conversation with him.

“Spoke with Mark Fisher yesterday, a great guy, very honored to have his and BLM’s support,” he said.

“I have done more for Black people than any other President (Lincoln?), including 10 year funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, where they had none, Opportunity Zones, Criminal Justice Reform, and much more. Thank you to Mark!” the former president wrote.

Fisher’s comments also come on the heels of polls showing eroding support for President Joe Biden among black voters.

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll showed Trump garnering 22 percent support among battleground-state black voters, significantly up from the 8 percent he got in 2020.

Will the BLM endorsement help Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 91% (510 Votes) No: 9% (52 Votes)

An Associated Press poll in May found that only 41 percent of black adults wanted Biden to run again in 2024.

These are giant neon signs that Democrats are in danger of losing their most loyal constituency.

Losing even a small percentage of the black vote would spell disaster for Biden and his party.

As more and more black voters are starting to wake up, Democrats are seeing their worst nightmares coming true.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.