Donald Trump and Elon Musk Team Up to Help North Carolina Residents Dealing with Helene Aftermath

Former President Donald Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced Monday they are going far beyond the federal government’s efforts to restore communication in states impacted by Tropical Storm Helene.

Trump and Musk announced Monday that Starlink, a communications system that relies on satellites, will be rolled out in Georgia and North Carolina, even as the Biden-Harris administration said Monday it would make government operations the focus of its communications strategy.

“Since the Hurricane Helene disaster, SpaceX has sent as many Starlink terminals as possible to help areas in need,” Musk posted on X, a social media platform he owns.

“Earlier today, @realDonaldTrump alerted me to additional people who need Starlink Internet in North Carolina. We are sending them terminals right away,” Musk wrote.

Trump also noted that he has reached out to Musk with needs he has encountered as he visited the storm-ravaged Southeast.

“I spoke to Elon Musk about his brilliant communication system for North Carolina and Georgia. So many of their lines are down. He is on it!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social, noting in a separate post, “A REALLY BAD RESPONSE TO HURRICANE FROM KAMALA AND JOE!”

“To every family that’s been displaced here in Georgia and in North Carolina, which has really been hit. We’re going there also. They don’t have communication, they don’t have anything right now,” Trump said during a Monday visit to Valdosta, Georgia, according to The Hill.

Trump was in Georgia to support the rescue efforts of Rev. Franklin Graham and Samaritan’s Purse.

“I just spoke to Elon … we want to get Starlink hooked up because they have no communication whatsoever. Elon will always come through. We know that,” Trump added. “We’re working on that getting them hooked up. We’re going to try and get the Starlink in there as soon as possible.”

The Federal Emergency Management Administration noted in a news release that it was using Starlink to keep local governments — not individual residents — connected.

The FEMA release said that “40 Starlink satellite systems are available to help with responder communications and an additional 140 satellites are being shipped to assist with communications infrastructure restoration.”

“One Starlink will be deployed per county EOC to assist with communications and continuity of government,” the release said, which noted that 25 North Carolina counties were considered to have an emergency due to the storm.

No other state will receive Starlink, according to the release.

